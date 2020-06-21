Swim Meet DJ

The goal with this list was to find a 1 min shot from a song that would get the people going! Here are some out of box suggestions:

Start from the beginning of the song”

Ladies and Gentlemen by Saliva- For the Opening Event! Afterlife by Switchfoot Stockholm Syndrome by Muse Song 2 by Blur Centuries by Fallout Boy Click Click Boom by Slaliva Coming Undone by Korn Your’re Going Down by Sick Puppies The Clincher by Chevelle You want to Battle? (Here’s a War) by Bullet for my Vallentine Courtesy Call by Thousand Foot Crutch Let the Sparks Fly by Thousand Foot Crutch Bangarang by Skrillex (although anything by Skrillex is probably close enough) Pretty Handsome Awkward by The Used Monster by Skillet I Get Wicked by Thousand Foot Crutch Enter Sandman by Metallica Killing in the Name by Rage Against the Machine Born for Greatness by Papa Roach Monkey Wrench by Foo Fighters Hail to the King by Avenged Sevenfold Suicide and Redemption by Metallica (instrumental) Eruption by Van Halen (instrumental) Jordan by Buckethead (instrumental)

Start at a Specific Time in the Song

I am the Fire by Halestorm (start at 45s) Devil by Shinedown (start at 53s) The Amazing Spider Man by Hans Zimmer (start at 3:23) Ready Aim Fire by Imagine Dragons (start at 25s) The Greatest by Sia (start at 15s, for long distance races) King Nothing by Metallica (start at 20s) Broken Beat Scarred by Metallica (start at 1:00)

For “Han Solo” Heats

Lonely Day by System of a Down One is the Loneliest Number by Three Dog Night All by Myself by Celine Dion (start at 1:30 seconds)

Swim Smart was founded by Karl Hamouche and Mike Peterson. We are coaches fixing swimming problems. Every product we created was to help our own kids improve and we hope they can help your swimmers too! At the core of everything we do, we just want swimmers and coaches to be more engaged in workout.

