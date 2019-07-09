Swim Goggles with a Smart Display

Courtesy: Form Athletica, a SwimSwam partner.

Swim goggles. Doesn’t it seem like they’re missing something?

How about live metrics like split times, stroke rate/count, and distance? Maybe on a see-through display built right into the eyecup? And fully customizable, so you can choose what to see and when?

That’s the newly announced FORM Swim Goggles. And they’re coming August 7th.

Built in a secret lab over the past three years by ex-competitive swimmer Dan Eisenhardt, working alongside a team of former Intel engineers and two-time Olympic swimmer Scott Dickens, this looks like the holy grail of swimming tech. FORM says these goggles meet the needs of the sport’s most demanding athletes but are easy enough to use for all swimmers.

And they’re not all tech, either. According to FORM, these goggles feature a premium build with high-grade materials and five nose bridge sizes, so every swimmer can get a tailored, comfortable fit.

Launching alongside the goggles is the FORM Swim App for iPhone and Android. This free app lets swimmers review and share workouts tracked by the FORM Swim Goggles, see progress over time, and customize the goggles’ metrics display. You can choose what metrics to show while swimming, after turns, and during rest.

FORM isn’t taking pre-orders, but the goggles will be available on August 7th from www.formswim.com. Asking price? $199. Seems like a steal when the new Apple Watch starts at $399, and premium goggles from Speedo are up to $85.

