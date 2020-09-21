Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swim CEO Series: Dan Meinholz on Running a Successful Swim Biz in A3

We sat down with Dan Meinholz, the founder and CEO of A3 Performance. A3 has been an innovator in the swim market since it’s founding in 2004, but it hasn’t always been an easy road. Dan gets into the highs and lows of running your own business as well as the importance he puts on being a small company and being able to interact with all of your clientele base.

Check out A3 Performance here.

A3 is a SwimSwam partner.

