Sun Yang’s Public CAS Hearing Date Set As Swimmer Comments On Dwyer

In August we reported how the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing in Chinese Olympic gold medalist Sun Yang‘s ongoing anti-doping case had been postponed. Now, the swimming superstar’s lawyer has revealed that the new date for the hearing.

The public hearing, which was originally scheduled for September of this year, was delayed “due to unexpected personal circumstance, one of the parties was obliged to request a postponement of the hearing.” However, the new date is now set for November 15th in Montreux, Switzerland. (Sina)

Sun was cleared by a FINA Anti-Doping Panel after an incident in late 2018 where one of his bodyguards ordered that a vial of his blood be smashed after collection by an anti-doping agent. Sun and his camp have expressed concerns about the qualifications of the anti-doping collection group, and claim that one of the agents was simply a classmate of the doping control officer and was taking secret pictures of Sun on his cellphone during the incident.

You can read more background on Sun Yang‘s CAS hearing here.

The hearing date’s announcement is coming a day after Sun Yang offered up a comment on the news that American Olympic medalist Conor Dwyer had been banned for 20 months due to having tested positive for an anabolic agent in 3 different out-of-competition tests in late 2018.

In a translation of Sun Yang‘s Weibo post, the swimmer stated regarding Dwyer, “Athletes must hold themselves responsible for food and drugs they take, not to defeat their own hard work and sacrifices.”

Among Dwyer’s Olympic medals was a bronze in the 200m free at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, a race in which Sun Yang took gold.