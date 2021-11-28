Summer Juniors Qualifier Zara Zallen Sends Verbal Commitment to Utah

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Boulder, Colorado’s Zara Zallen has announced her verbal commitment to University of Utah’s class of 2027. A junior at Boulder High School, she will suit up with the Utes in the fall of 2023.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Utah. Thanks to my family, coaches, and teammates for all the support. I cant wait to be part of such an amazing team! Go Utes!”

Zallen swims for Loveland Swim Club; she is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 50/100 free and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 breast. At Austin Sectionals in July, she won the 50 free and 100 free, placed eighth in the 100 breast, and improved her LCM times in the 50/100/200 free (26.17/56.51/2:06.73) and 100 breast (1:13.68). Zallen recently competed at Denver Invitational. She won the 100 free (with a PB of 50.24) and came in fourth in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 breast. Her best 50/200 free times date from March 2021 at the Speedo Swimvitational, where she won the 50/100/200 free and placed eighth in the 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.96

100 free – 50.24

200 free – 1:50.78

100 breast – 1:04.09

200 breast – 2:19.41

100 fly – 55.93

Utah’s sprint crew, including Leyre Casarin, Maddie Woznick, Kayla Miller, and Katie Hale will have graduated by fall 2023, so the Utes will be looking for leadership from Zallen. Her best 50/200 free and 100 breast times would have made the C finals at the 2021 Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships.

