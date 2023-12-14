Summer Juniors Qualifier Sianna Savarda Commits To South Carolina (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sianna Savarda of Las Vegas, Nevada, has announced her commitment to swim and study at the University of South Carolina next fall. Savarda, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, attends Nevada Connections Academy and trains with the Sandpipers of Nevada under Ron Aitken.

“Spurs up!! I am so BLESSED and excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at the University of South Carolina! I wouldn’t be here without God’s guidance and the endless support of my family and teammates. A special thank you to Coach Jeff, Coach Kelly, and Coach Ron for being here with me in this journey every step of the way. I could not be more overjoyed to see where life takes me next. As for now, this beach girlie is finally moving out of the desert! GO GAMECOCKS”

As is the case with many of her club teammates, Savarda specializes in distance freestyle and IM events. She owns a Summer Juniors cut in the 1500m free, as well as Winter Juniors cuts in the 400m IM and 800m free. Her personal best in the 1500m was done this past October at the World Cup stop in Athens, where she dropped nearly four seconds to hit a 17:09.55 (6th).

Savarda capped off her summer at the Futures Championships in Sacramento. She recorded top-8 finishes in the 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle, with her time of 4:24.41 in the 400m marking a best time by a second. She also dropped in the 200 fly and 400 IM with times of 2:21.06 and 4:59.45, respectively.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:55.67

500 free – 4:58.00

1000 free – 10:13.88

1650 free – 17:09.17

200 fly – 2:05.31

400 IM – 4:26.59

Under the direction of head coach Jeff Poppell, the South Carolina Gamecocks finished 8th out of 12 teams at the 2023 SEC Championships. In 2023, it took a 16:30.29 to score in the 1650, meaning Savarda is outside of scoring range with her current best time. However, her short course time could potentially catch up to her long course improvements in the next year before arriving on campus.

The 1650 was a weaker event for South Carolina last season with no scorers at SECs. The top finisher was Hayley Mason, who turned in a 16:37.10 to take 27th. Mason leads the way in the event so far this season (16:41.88), while Alicia Davie is just behind at 16:44.67.

Joining Savarda in the Gamecocks’ incoming class next fall is Katie Buehler, Megan Willar, Grace Tuchi, Reagan Phillips, Emma Reiser, Nora Fluck, Clare Luken, and Brooke Beede.

