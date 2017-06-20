Stanford Women’s Head Coaching Position Endowed By Paul Violich Family

Stanford Athletics announced Tuesday that its women’s swimming head coaching position has been endowed through a generous gift from the Paul Violich family.

“This is a very exciting day for Stanford Athletics and our women’s swimming & diving program,” said Greg Meehan , Stanford’s first Paul A. Violich Director of Women’s Swimming. “Paul and his family have made an incredible commitment to the legacy of Stanford swimming. The impact on the present and future scholar-athletes in our program will be felt for a very long time. We can’t thank them enough other than working hard every day to make them proud of how we represent Stanford University.”

“We believe that athletics provide an important and life changing step in the development of character, loyalty and team work.” Violich said. “Three of my children have played Division I sports including two of my daughters. Encouraging and supporting women’s athletics has been a very important and a strong tradition for our family”

“Moreover our gift to endow the women’s coaching position follows my long connection with Stanford Athletics, and I am proud of the department’s phenomenal success. Greg has executed a key Stanford goal to lead student-athletes to the next level in their performance not only as competitors, but as scholars. I entrust Greg to continue his good work, and once again, congratulations to the team on winning its 10th national title this past season.”

Paul Violich earned a bachelor’s in history from Stanford in 1957, and was a member of Stanford’s swimming and water polo teams. After graduating, he joined the Navy Seals and then returned to The Farm, where he played rugby and earned his MBA from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business in 1962.

Violich first entered the investment management profession as a security analyst for Brundage, Story and Rose in New York City, and he went on to join Wentworth, Hauser and Violich in 1966 as a portfolio manager and served as Chairman from 1980 to 1999. Paul founded Violich Capital Management in 1999 where he is an economic analyst and portfolio manager.

Residing in the Bay Area, Violich has five children, Adam (MBA ’97), Julia, John, Mackey and Nicola. He founded Violich Farms in 1985. Under the orchard management organization of Capay Farms, Violich Farms is a large grower of almonds and walnuts with ranches located in the Sacramento Valley.

Stanford Athletics is grateful for Violich’s participation on the Stanford Athletic Board, and he was a recipient of the Governors’ Award for his exemplary volunteer service to Stanford in 2016.

“I am thrilled to have a family that is so passionate about Stanford Athletics be proud to connect their name to such a successful program and coach,” said Jaquish & Kenninger Director of Athletics Bernard Muir . “I think this is a perfect relationship that not only benefits DAPER, but celebrates the dedication to excellence personified by Paul and his family.”

Meehan, who is entering his sixth season at Stanford, led the Cardinal to the 2017 national championship and was named NCAA Swimming Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. Meehan has led Stanford to a 39-4 dual meet record, including three undefeated regular seasons and two Pac-12 Championships (2013, 2017).

A two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Meehan has coached 25 different Stanford swimmers to a combined 178 All-America honors. That includes 11 national championship relays and 15 individual national championships, three Pac-12 Swimmers of the Year and three Pac-12 Newcomers of the Year.

The Violich’s gift will provide necessary resources and ensures support in perpetuity. It is Stanford’s 13th endowed head coach position and 24th overall endowed position in athletics.

