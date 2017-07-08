St. Mary’s (MD) College Coach Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison

Andre Rudolph Barbins, a former head coach at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, has been sentenced to 72 months in prison after pleading guilty to receipt of child pornography.

Barbins pled guilty to charges back in January. He was accused of using a social media app to chat with and exchange pictures with a 12-year-old girl in Illinois. Southern Maryland News reports that the girl told Barbins that she was 12, but that he continued exchanging pictures, both persuading the child to send him pornographic pictures and sending inappropriate photos of himself. Authorities were able to identify Barbins by matching several pieces of furniture that were visible in the photographs.

He was the head coach and aquatics center director at St. Mary’s College of Maryland when he was arrested in February of 2016.

The original tip came through to authorities in October of 2015, and the Knox County Sheriff’s office investigated the allegations for several months. By February 2016, state police and Department of Homeland Security agents used a search warrant to search Barbins’ house. He was arrested during that search, which turned up “digital media storage devices” that contained child pornography, according to a Southern Maryland News report at the time.