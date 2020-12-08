SSPC: Why is the Speedo Fastskin Based on Shark Skin?

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Speedo International‘s Head of Research and Development (R&D), Rob Blenkinsopp, gets granular about Speedo tech. It has been 20 years since Speedo released their FASTSKIN TECH, and, really, that development started back in 1992. Rob walks us through the years, explaining why and what Speedo cooks up in their R&D department. Rob’s not thinking about 2021. He’s done that. The work is already over. His sights are set on 2024 to 2028, and Rob dreams of the suit Speedo will release in the distant future, 2040. Hopefully Rob will share more on that this spring ahead of SwimSwam’s endless coverage of Olympic Trials competitions all over the world. Stay tuned, and I hope you enjoy the pod. Rob will be back!

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

