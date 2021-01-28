SSPC: David Curtiss Explains 21.8 50m Free PR on Only 2 1/2 Weeks of Training

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with David Curtiss, the 18-year-old national team member that logged a PR in the 50m free at the Richmond Pro Swim. Curtiss revealed that he had only been in the water for 2 1/2 weeks before the Pro Swim, being forced out of the pool for a month prior due to COVID restrictions. Curtiss explains that he’s focused a lot on power and strength work outside of the pool, which he’s been able to translate into the pool.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

