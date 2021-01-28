Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SSPC: David Curtiss Explains 21.8 50m Free PR on Only 2 1/2 Weeks of Training

We sat down with David Curtiss, the 18-year-old national team member that logged a PR in the 50m free at the Richmond Pro Swim. Curtiss revealed that he had only been in the water for 2 1/2 weeks before the Pro Swim, being forced out of the pool for a month prior due to COVID restrictions. Curtiss explains that he’s focused a lot on power and strength work outside of the pool, which he’s been able to translate into the pool.

Mega
9 seconds ago

I loved his interview on the Social Kick podcast! If you want more of David, it’s a great watch/listen

