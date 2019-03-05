Sprinter Ileah Doctor Will Transfer from Indiana to Nevada

6’3″ sprinter Ileah Doctor will transfer to the University of Nevada, the school announced on Monday. She spent her first year of college at the University of Indiana, where she was the team’s top 50 freestyler (22.66) at the time she left, though 2 swimmers (Julia Wolf and Grace Haskett) have since surpassed her time.

In her semester racing with Indiana, Doctor didn’t get back to her best times from high school.

Best Times:

50y free – 22.19

100y free – 49.59

100y breast – 1:02.60

50m free – 25.59

100m free – 57.72

Her best time in the 50 free would have qualified for the B Final at last year’s NCAA Championship meet. Her lifetime best in the 50 free would have won the Mountain West title in the event, while her best 100 free would rank 4th in the conference this season. Nevada will lose their best sprinter, Rebecca Murray, after this season. Her season bests are 22.91/49.11 in the 50 and 100 free this season.

The Nevada school record in the 50 free in 22.66, set in 2000 by Jia Lin Sun; while Murray broke the school record in the 100 free this season. Doctor is also not far off the school record in the 100 breaststroke: her best time in that event would rank her 8th in Nevada history.

“We are excited to have Ileah join our program and I look forward to working with her this summer and next year,” Nevada head coach Brendon Bray said. “She is a great person and I have enjoyed getting to know her and her family. I think we both found the perfect fit.”

Doctor is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan. At East Grand Rapids High School, as a senior, she won the Michigan Girls’ Division 2 State Championship in the 50 and 100 yard freestyles.