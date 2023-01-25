Sprint Stroke Specialist Brett Padfield (2023) Commits to St. Bonaventure University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brett Padfield of Bowie, Maryland has committed to swim and study at St. Bonaventure University beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at St. Bonaventure University. I would like to thank my parents, coaches, and teammates who have supported me over the years. I’m really looking forward to the next four years as a Bonnie. Go Bonnies!”

Padfield is finishing up his senior year at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, and swims year-round for Machine Aquatics out of Arlington, Virginia. Padfield is mainly a sprinter, with his best events being the 100-yard freestyle, butterfly, and backstroke. He had a great meet at the 2022 NSCA Spring championships, hitting bests in his 100-yard backstroke (50.34) and his 100-yard butterfly (52.23). In December 2022, He hit bests in his sprint freestyle events at the PV NCAP Invitational, placing 30th in the 50 free with a time of 21.83, and 29th in the 100 free with a 47.66.

Best Times SCY:

50 free — 21.83

100 free — 47.66

200 free — 1:48.94

100 back — 50.34

100 fly — 52.23

At the 2022 Atlantic-10 Conference Championships, the St. Bonaventure men placed 3rd behind George Mason University and George Washington University. The Atlantic 10 Conference only has two heats of finals, meaning there are only 16 swimmers that will qualify in each event, compared to the typical three heats which allow 24 swimmers. With his current best times, Padfield’s lone event in which he would have made finals is the 100-yard backstroke in 15th place. He would have been 51st in 50-yard free, 28th in the 100-yard fly, and 35th in 100-yard free.

Though the Bonnies have some young stroke talent in the form of sophomore butterflier Alexander Behr who scored a total of 43 points at the 2022 A-10 Conference Champs, they are light on sprint backstrokers, with very few finalists in those events from this last season. They also graduated out huge point-scorers freestyler/IMer Jacob Ruffolo (31 points) and freestyler/butterflier George Kalletta (46 points).

The 2027 class will consist of a multifaceted group of additions in order to pick up those lost points. Padfield will be joined by freestyler/IMer Will Foggin, butterflyer Boray Goren, breaststroker/IMer Mark Polos, and distance freestyler Christian Proscia.

