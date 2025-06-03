Sporti Celebrates Summer With A Nostalgic Nod To Summer Camp

Courtesy of Sporti, a SwimSwam partner.

[San Jose, CA] – June 3, 2025 – Sporti, the swimwear brand known for fusing performance with storytelling, unveils its newest release: the Summer Camp Collection, a tribute to sun-drenched days, popsicle-stained smiles, and endless reasons to go outside and play – or swim!

Welcome to Sporti Summer Camp: Where Swimming Never Ends

The Summer Camp Collection brings the magic of summer to the pool. With prints inspired by dockside traditions, coastal explorations, and golden hour glows, each piece evokes the feeling of sun-kissed cheeks and sandy feet.

High Performance Swimwear. Vintage-Inspired Prints.

Anchored in fun and elevated with Sporti’s signature performance fabric, this collection features playful patterns with the durability you’d expect from Sporti.

Each print in the Summer Camp Collection transports you to your favorite summertime oasis. From the iconic red, white, and blue popsicles in Summer Bliss to plump wallpaper-like berries in Blueberry Breeze, there’s a touch of sweetness in every moment.

Enjoy Sporti’s ‘catch of the day’ in Seaside Pinch, a picnic-esc print featuring lobster on a timeless gingham tablecloth with a side of citrus.

Each design captures a slice of summer with classic camp themes. Sailor’s Knot is an ode to nautical ties. Team Spirit raises a flag for a little friendly competition. Anchors Away is reminiscent of vintage boats, while Beachcomber boasts blue seashells on a pink seashore.

“Summer Camp is about more than a place—it’s a feeling,” says Daniela Bascunan, VP of Design and Creative at Sporti. “We wanted this collection to spark that sense of freedom, friendship, and fun. Whether it’s blueberry picking, skipping rocks, or racing off the blocks, these prints celebrate the simple joys that make summer unforgettable.”

Where Will the Sporti Summer Camp Collection Take You?

Each piece is crafted from durable, recycled polyester and designed to withstand laps in the pool and dips in the lake. Every style is made with maximum UPF 50+ sun protection and chlorine-resistant fabric.

The Sporti Summer Camp Collection is available in adult and youth sizes with matching swim caps, allowing swimmers of all ages to carry a little bit of summer camp magic into every swim.

About Sporti:

Sporti, one of the industry’s top performance swimwear lines, offers athlete-approved products and innovative designs, refined for an active lifestyle. Every Sporti product delivers exceptional, performance-driven collections for life’s greatest adventures. Water is Sporti’s playground – a place to embrace and champion diversity while elevating stories from every lane of the pool.

Sporti’s Summer Camp Collection is available now exclusively on SwimOutlet.com. Follow @swimoutlet and @sportiswim on social media for the latest collection launches and behind-the-scenes content.

Shop the new Sporti Summer Camp Collection