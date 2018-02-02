SPIRE Academy Ke Sath Training Ko Next Level Par Le Jaye

SPIRE Academy Ek Training Facility Hai, Myrtha Pool, Technology, Training Techniques Aur Top Level Ki Coaching Provide Karne Ke Liye Ye Jani Jati Hai. Fina Scholarship Program Ke Sath Sath SPIRE Se Kafi Sare Swimmers Jo Ki Olympic Level, High School Ke Sath Sath Post Graduate Athletes Bhi Apni Training Ko Next Level Par Le Jane Ke Liye SPIRE Se Jude Hue Hai.

We Focus On The Total Athlete To Try And Make Them Bigger, Stronger And Faster, Supplementing The In Water Approach With SPIRE Performance Training, SPIRE Mental Skills And SPIREnutrition. We Value And Focus On The Whole Athlete.

— Head Coach Thad Schultz

SPIRE Institute, United States Olympic, Paralympic Aur FINA Training Center Ke Pass Me Located Hai. SPIRE Academy Ek International High School And Postgraduate Academy Hai Jo Athletes Ko Swimming Me Successful Bnane Me Kafi Mdad Kati Hai. Ye Academy Athletes Ke Academic, Athletic, Ledership And Character Development Par Bhi Kafi Jor Deti Hai, SPIRE Academy Kul Milakar Athletes Ke Liye Perfect Place Hai Jaha Unhe Ek Aisa Environment Milta Hai Jaha Wo Apna Dimag Strong Kar Ske Aur Athlete Banne Ke Sath Sath Unke Character Bhi Kafi Ubhar Kar Aaye Or Athlete Apne Maximum Potential Ko Hasil Kar Ske.

COACHING STAFF

Director/Head Swim Coach Thad Schultz:

West Virginia Ke Behatreen Swimmer, Schultz Ke Pass NCAA, National Team Or Club Level Swimming Ki Kafi Knowledge Hai. 25 Saal Ke Coaching Veteran, 2015 Me SPIRE Institute Ko Join Karne Se Phle Schultz Ne Ohio State Or Penn State Me Coaching Di Hai.Coach Thad Ne Inke Sath Mil Kar Lagbhag 20 Olympic Swimmers Par Work Kiya Hai Iske Sath Sath 18 NCAA All Americans Aur Darzno State And Sectional Champions Bhi Bnaye Hai.

Associate Director/Swim Coach Ben Corley:

Ben Corley Ke Pass Swimming Me 20 Saal Ka Experience Hai. High School Or College Ke Championship Level Ne Ben Ko Motivation Diya Or Jiske Karan Ben Ne Young Swimmers Ko Unke High Potential Tak Pahuchane Ke Liye Ye Academy Join Kri. Coach Ben, Palmetto Aquatics Ke Lead Site Coach Or A.C. Flora High School Ke Head Coach Rah Chuke Hai. A.C. Flora High School Me Inhone 2 South Caroline High School State Championships Jeeti Hai.

SWIM TRAINING

Training Aisi Hoti Hai Jisme Ek Individual Ko Har Ek Athlete Techniques Par Pura Focus Dena Pdta Hai. SPIRE Ke Pass Iss Tarah Ke Method Ki Kafi Sari Variety Hai Jo Un Sabhi Skills Ko Improve Kar Skti Hai. World Ke Kadi Sare Elite Athletes Ke Sath SPIRE Ne Ek Competitive Or Postive Training Atmosphere Ko Create Kiya Hai. Aquatics Director And Head Coach Thad Schultz Ek National Champion Rah Chuke Hai Or 9 Oympians Ke Sath Bhi Unhone Kaam Kiya Jisme Se 4 Ne Gold Medal Jeeta Hai.

PERFORMANCE TRAINING

Stronger aur faster bnne ke sath sath stamina or injuries se bachna ye sab aapko sirf SPIRE academy me hi milega, jaha har ek student ko bariki se dekha jata hai or uske liye ek personalized performance program tyar kiya jata hai, jisse unke improvement me kafi madad milti hai. har week SPIRE academy ke student-athletes ke pass 3-4 performance session hoti hai or har ek session 90 min ka hota hai.

MENTAL TRAINING

SPIRE Academy me, mental training utni hi important hai jitni physical. Student-athletes iska pura advantage uthate hai jisse unko ek confidence bnane me bahut help milti hai. Student-athletes ko yah btaya jata hai ki wo kaise feeling banti hai, kaise feeling se action hota hai kaise actions se results par asar pdta hai. unko ye sab ek pattern me sikhaya ja ta hai.

SPIRE FUEL (DINING ON CAMPUS)

SPIRE academy me Student-athletes ke har ek chiz par khas dhyaan diya jata hai, jisme Student-athletes ke khane aur nutrition program bhi include hai. SPIRE academy ke Student-athletes apna breafast, lunch aur dinner SPIRE fuel me krte hai. sare meals tuition fee ke sath hi include hoti hai. Student-athletes ko profession athletes wali diet di jati hai. SPIRE Staff monitors se meal program par pura dhyan rakha jata hai jisse students ko proper food mil ske or wo apni training ache tarike se kar ske.

HOUSING

Housing, boarding student tuition rate me hi include hai. SPIRE Academy ke full time staff hmesa Student-athletes par 24*7hrs najar bnaye rkhti hai. students air-conditioned room me rhte hai aur boarding students swimming pool, jacuzzi, fitness center or private student lounge me ja skte hai.

TRANSPORTATION

sare local ground transportation tuition me hi include hai, local ground transportation me SPIRE academy ke andar or bahar jaise shopping karne ke liye ya doctor ko dikhane ke liye puri chhut hai.

WHAT IS THE NEXT STEP?

agar aap interested hai to aap SPIRE’s admissions team ko contact kar skte hai.

Below please note the important information to have readily available.

HIGH SCHOOL APPLICANTS

SPIRE Academy Application

Current transcripts.

Any ACT/SAT scores.

Sport highlights.

POST GRADUATE APPLICANTS

SPIRE Academy Application

Current ACT/SAT Scores.

Current transcripts.

Sport highlights.

