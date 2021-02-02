Speedo Partners with Wigan BEST as UK Swim Club Partnership Programme Grows

Global swimwear brand Speedo has today announced a partnership with Wigan Borough Elite Swim Team (BEST), as the brand reunites with a club it first sponsored almost half a century ago.

The deal sees Wigan BEST become the latest club in a programme rolled out by the brand which is designed to support grass roots clubs and promising young swimmers.

As a result, Wigan’s swimmers will wear Speedo-branded apparel and caps, with the brightest prospects within the team also able to access scholarship schemes in order to help them get access to racing suits.

Les France, head coach at Wigan BEST said: “It is so exciting to see us commence a partnership once again with Speedo, 46 years on from our first sponsorship. As a mere 13 year-old swimmer and member of Wigan at the time I remember well the excellent support Speedo gave us which helped to lift us to one of the most successful clubs in the country through the 70s and 80s.

“I am sure with Speedo’s fantastic experience, products and support through their network, this new partnership is going to give us that extra professionalism to take our swimmers on to much greater success in the future.”

Wigan are following in the footsteps of City of Derby Swimming Club, who also recently joined the Speedo ranks, as the brand continues to look at helping young swimmers on their journeys through the sport. In Wigan BEST, it has a partner which is making an impact on the domestic swimming scene.

Jennifer Green and Charlotte Giles, current senior swimmers with Wigan BEST, added: Growing up as part of Wigan BEST we have been proud to be part of its transformation from small squad to age group champions at counties in 2020. We have growing numbers qualifying for the British and English Summer Nationals, Open Water Nationals and British Championships. We can’t wait to see what we can accomplish as a club in our next chapter with Speedo and we are all excited to work alongside them and achieve our best.

Jonny Higham, Brand Manager at Speedo, said: “In what is a challenging time for swim clubs across the country, we are proud to be announcing our partnership with Wigan BEST to offer them and their swimmers as much support as we can.

“Speedo is dedicated to helping nurture the next generation of swimming talent and are incredibly happy that Wigan BEST has joined Team Speedo.”

Wigan BEST are a nationally-recognised elite swimming club which provides the necessary professional coaching support for young swimmers in the North West of England. As well as being Lancashire Age group champions in 2020 their elite swimming programme, which was founded in 1972, is regarded as one of the most successful ever and in 1988 was responsible for 7 of the members of Team GB at the Olympic Games in Seoul.

To make the start of the partnership, the club’s swimmers have taken to social media to announce their new partnership, sharing videos on Instagram where they transition from regular clothing into their Speedo swim suits.

Additional clubs are now able to join the Speedo programme to support the stars of the future. For more information, or to be considered for the programme, please email: [email protected].

ABOUT SPEEDO

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo® is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs, and innovations, and supports swimming from grassroots through to the elite level. In the 1920s, Speedo® made history with the Racerback: the world’s first non-wool suit. In 2008 Speedo® redefined swimwear again with Fastskin® LZR RACER® – the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. 2011 saw Speedo unveil another world first with the Fastskin Racing System – a cap, goggle, and suit designed to work together as one. Speedo® is owned by Speedo Holdings B.V and distributed in over 170 countries around the world. To find out more visit: www.speedo.com

Swimming news is courtesy of Speedo, a SwimSwam partner.