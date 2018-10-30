Speedo Launches New Disney Collections

Courtesy: Speedo

Speedo, the world’s leading swimwear brand, has expanded their collaboration with Disney with the announcement of five new collections for its junior swimwear range. For both Speedo and Mickey Mouse’s 90th joint birthday, an exclusively designed TRUE ORIGINAL Mickey Mouse is featured wearing red Speedo watershorts and fins in the year of MICKEY, creating unique collectables too. Speedo’s Mickey Mouse collection will be available to buy from www.speedo.com from November 7th 2018 from £9.00.

The additional collections include favorite characters from Disney, Frozen, Spider-Man, Avengers and the Star Wars franchises and are available for six to sixteen year olds from January 2019. Offering a range of bold colors and prints, the styles include swimsuits, jammers, water shorts, aqua shorts and swim accessories and use Speedo’s leading performance fabrics designed to withstand every swim.

Many styles include CREORA® HighClo™ and Speedo’s Endurance 10® fabric, which ensures higher chlorine resistance than standard swimwear fabrics, and UPF 50+ features within the fabric to offer optimal sun protection.

Rob Hicking, Brand Director at Speedo International commented: “We’re very excited to build on our collaboration with Disney and to have our own Mickey Mouse range in the year of both our 90th birthdays. We want to inspire young swimmers to get into the pool and have fun with our new Disney swimwear ranges, while parents can be assured of the durability, comfort and protection that comes as standard with Speedo.”

