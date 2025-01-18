Spectrum Aquatics Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming: 1/18/2025

Brought to you by Spectrum Aquatics, a SwimSwam partner, our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series celebrates swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Milly Birch, 13, Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics (MR): Birch earned a Summer Juniors cut in the 200 back at the SCAR LC Winter Invitational (LCM) last weekend, clocking 2:18.52 to improve on her previous best of 2:20.40 set last August. She also set a big lifetime best in the 100 back, dropping over a second in 1:05.50. The swims rank her 1st among 13-year-old girls in the U.S. this season.

Alex Goodman, 15, Jersey Wahoos (MA): Goodman set numerous best times at the Winter Invite (LCM), highlighted by what he did in the 100 fly. The Jersey Wahoo swimmer won the boys’ 100 fly in a time of 54.99, lowering his previous best of 55.23 to notch a Summer Juniors cut and rank 1st in the country among 15-year-old boys this season by over a second. Despite having yet to turn 16, he narrowly missed cracking the top 100 all-time in the 15-16 age group (54.85 is tied for 96th). Goodman also set LC best times in the 200 free (1:53.77), 400 free (4:17.78) and 200 fly (2:05.35).

Alex Siegel, 14, Long Island Aquatic Club (MR): Siegel set long course best times across the board at the SCAR LC Winter Invite, with her most notable swims coming in the distance free events. The 14-year-old LIAC product cracked the top 100 all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group in two events, clocking 16:54.69 in the 1500 free for 85th and 8:50.88 in the 800 free for 89th. She also ranks 1st in those two events, along with the 400 free (4:22.46) and 400 IM (5:04.49), in the girls’ 13-14 age group this season after her swims on the weekend.

Chase Kim, 13, Scarlet Aquatics (NJ): Kim logged eight lifetime bests at the LC Winter Invite, most notably clocking 2:13.51 in the 200 fly. In addition to improving on his previous best of 2:16.54, Kim’s swim ranks 1st this season among 13-year-old boys by a wide margin and is 2nd in the 13-14 age group. He added bests in the 100 free (59.18), 200 free (2:09.01), 100 back (1:06.26), 100 fly (1:02.07), 200 IM (2:24.37) and 400 IM (5:02.11).

Adalynn Biegler, 15, Edina Swim Club (MN): Biegler set a trio of best times at the Foxjets’ Winter Classic (SCY) in Minneapolis, landing Futures cuts in all three. The Edina Swim Club member won the 200 free (1:48.74), was the runner-up in the 400 IM (4:22.75) and took 3rd in the 200 back (2:02.35) in her three PB performances, ranking 12th, 39th and 28th, respectively, among 15-year-olds this season. Biegler also placed 1st in the 100 back (54.87), 100 fly (54.73) and 200 IM (2:02.52) at the meet, narrowly missing her best times.

