Southern Indiana Adds Sprinter Brock Borak To Class Of 2027

Brock Borak has announced that he has committed to swim and study at the University of Southern Indiana this fall. Borak is from Tomball, Texas, where he attends Cypress Woods High School and swims with Swim Streamline at Northampton.

He shared with SwimSwam why he opted for Southern Indiana: “I felt that USI is somewhere I can improve both academically and athletically.”

Borak is versatile in terms of stroke specialities, but leans more towards the shorter distances. He most recently raced at Speedo Sectionals in College Station, where he clocked a best time of 47.81 in the 100 free. He recorded his best finish in the 100 backstroke, where he stopped the clock at 54.64 for 92nd overall.

Prior to Sectionals, he capped off his high school career as a relay swimmer at the UIL 6A State Championship. He led off his team’s 10th-place 200 medley relay in 24.35, while in the 400 freestyle relay he swam 2nd en route to their 7th-place finish with a split of 47.35.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.93

100 free – 47.81

100 fly – 51.58

100 back – 52.31

200 IM – 1:56.84

The University of Southern Indiana is located in Evansville, Indiana. It is a new Division I program, with this past season being their first year of competition. In their program debut, the Eagles finished 8th at the 2023 Summit League Championships, scoring 137 points total.

Although Borak is currently just outside of Summit League scoring range, he would have been the team’s fastest-performer in the 100 backstroke this season by nearly half a second. Leading the way was Conner Harden, who clocked a 52.79 relay split at the Summit League Championships.

Joining Borak in Southern Indiana’s incoming class this fall is Cole Baker, Alek Bandy, Camden Richardson, Cameron James, and Sam Smith. Richardson swims similar events to Borak, and owns a best time of 51.50 in the 100 backstroke.

