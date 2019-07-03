South Africa’s Ashleigh Green Makes Verbal Commitment to Little Rock

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ashleigh Green, from Pietermaritzburg in the southeastern coastal province of Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa, has announced she will be attending the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in the fall.

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to further my swimming and studies. I knew the school was for me after meeting their amazing coach and getting to know UALR. I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for the continued support through this process and getting me to where I am today.”

Green attends the Epworth School and swims for Seals Swimming Club. She specializes in free, fly, and IM and competes at both South African Junior National and Senior National Championships meets. In March she swam the 50/100/200/400 free, 50 back, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM at Juniors. Two weeks later she repeated all the same events save the 400 free and 50 back. Her highest finish in prelims was in the 200 IM, where she was 28th.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

200 IM – 2:26.32 (2:08.93)

100 Fly – 1:06.44 (58.59)

200 Fly – 2:29.74 (2:12.37)

50 Free – 28.0 (24.50)

100 Free – 1:00.22 (52.81)

200 Free – 2.12.41 (1:56.40)

400 Free – 4:34.48 (5:07.54)

200 Back – 2:28.33 (2:11.46)

Little Rock finished 6th in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships this past season. Green would have added points to the Trojans’ tally in a number of events. Her converted times would have scored in the B final of the 100 free and the C finals of the 200 free, 100/200 fly and 200 IM.

