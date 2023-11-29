Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sophie Verzyl Becomes First Female Diver To Complete Reverse 3 ½ (307C) On 3-Meter

2023 USA Diving Winter Nationals Qualifier

  • November 28-30, 2023
  • Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Results

South Carolina’s Sophie Verzyl made history on Tuesday during the USA Diving Winter National Qualifiers, becoming the first female diver to complete the reverse 3 ½ Somersault dive on 3-meter.

The dive holds the highest degree of difficulty in USA Diving’s scoring format at 3.5.

The dive can be seen on RipFest Diving’s Instagram Stories here. The full diving session is also available to watch here.

Although it wasn’t Verzyl’s highest-scoring dive of the event, she did secure victory in the women’s 3-meter springboard, scoring 248.55 to top Emilie Moore (240.55) and Violet Williamson (239.40).

The event was contested as part of the USA Diving Winter Nationals “Qualifier” meet, with the official Winter Nationals getting underway on Wednesday.

A redshirt junior, Verzyl was 23rd on 1-meter and 24th on 3-meter for South Carolina at the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships.

The men’s 1-meter event was won by Ethan Swart, Verzyl’s RipFest Diving teammate, who scored 315.65 to edge out Mohamed Noaman (313.75) and Bennett Greene (308.75).

The official Winter National competition got underway on Wednesday morning, with Texas teammates Bridget O’Neil and Noah Duperre securing victory in the mixed 3-meter synchro event. Verzyl placed third alongside Luke Forester.

In the mixed 10-meter synchro, it was Tyler Wills and Bayleigh Cranford coming out on top.

You can watch the full session below:

