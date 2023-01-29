Sophie Hansson Downs Ruta Meilutyte Record En Route To Euro Meet Gold

2023 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

The 2023 Luxembourg Euro Meet concluded tonight from Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque, but not before Irishman Daniel Wiffen put on another display of distance freestyle prowess.

The 21-year-old clocked a time of 3:50.24 to clinch the men’s 400m free victory, following up on his 1500m free silver and 800m free gold from earlier in the meet. Wiffen’s outing was enough to hold off runner-up Ahmed Mahmoud who touched in 3:53.70 for silver.

As for Wiffen, his time this evening checks in as his 4th fastest all-time in a career which carries a personal best of 3:46.62 from last summer’s Commonwealth Games. Wiffen now inserts himself within the list of top performers on the season in slot #12.

2022-2023 LCM Men 400 Free Elijah AUS

Winnington 2 Samuel

Short AUS 3:46.63 3 Lukas

Martens GER 3:46.95 4 Ahmed

Hafnaoui TUN 3:47.41 5 Guilherme

Costa BRA 3:47.56 6 Alfonso

Mestre VEN 3:47.71 7 Tomoru

Honda JPN 3:48.77 8 Ikki

Imoto JPN 3:49.49 9 Hoe Yean

Khiew MAS 3:49.61 10 Jake

Mitchell USA 3:49.65 11 Shui

Kurokawa JPN 3:49.93 12 Kieran

Smith USA 3:50.53 13 Huy Hoang

Nguyen VIE 3:50.54 14 Thomas

Hauck AUS 3:50.72 15 Zane

Grothe USA 3:50.74 View Top 27»

On the women’s front, Sweden’s Sophie Hansson scored a new meet record in the 100m breaststroke to wrap up her Euro Meet campaign. After snagging 50m breast gold and 200m breast silver, Hansson clocked a time of 1:06.95 in the 1breast to top the podium.

Her result overtook the previous meet record of 1:07.26, a time Lithuanian Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte put on the books at the 2013 edition of this competition.

Hansson is now ranked 4th in the world this season and represents one of just four swimmers who have delved under the 1:07 threshold thus far.

City of Leeds racer Leah Schlosshan, just 17 years of age, scored the victory in the women’s 200m IM tonight. She touched in 2:15.52 to win gold, producing the 5th fastest time of her young career in the process.

The British swimmer’s quickest 200m IM time remains at the 2:13.49 she put up for gold at last year’s European Junior Championships.

