Sophie Hansson Downs Ruta Meilutyte Record En Route To Euro Meet Gold

2023 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET
Friday, January 27th – Sunday, January 29th
Centre National Sportif et Culturel d'Coque, Luxembourg
LCM (50m)
- World Championships-qualifying meet
The 2023 Luxembourg Euro Meet concluded tonight from Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque, but not before Irishman Daniel Wiffen put on another display of distance freestyle prowess.
The 21-year-old clocked a time of 3:50.24 to clinch the men’s 400m free victory, following up on his 1500m free silver and 800m free gold from earlier in the meet. Wiffen’s outing was enough to hold off runner-up Ahmed Mahmoud who touched in 3:53.70 for silver.
As for Wiffen, his time this evening checks in as his 4th fastest all-time in a career which carries a personal best of 3:46.62 from last summer’s Commonwealth Games. Wiffen now inserts himself within the list of top performers on the season in slot #12.
2022-2023 LCM Men 400 Free
Winnington
3:45.84
|2
|Samuel
Short
|AUS
|3:46.63
|12/12
|3
|Lukas
Martens
|GER
|3:46.95
|12/17
|4
|Ahmed
Hafnaoui
|TUN
|3:47.41
|01/13
|5
|Guilherme
Costa
|BRA
|3:47.56
|10/05
|6
|Alfonso
Mestre
|VEN
|3:47.71
|10/05
|7
|Tomoru
Honda
|JPN
|3:48.77
|01/21
|8
|Ikki
Imoto
|JPN
|3:49.49
|12/03
|9
|Hoe Yean
Khiew
|MAS
|3:49.61
|12/12
|10
|Jake
Mitchell
|USA
|3:49.65
|12/01
|11
|Shui
Kurokawa
|JPN
|3:49.93
|12/03
|12
|Kieran
Smith
|USA
|3:50.53
|01/13
|13
|Huy Hoang
Nguyen
|VIE
|3:50.54
|12/14
|14
|Thomas
Hauck
|AUS
|3:50.72
|12/12
|15
|Zane
Grothe
|USA
|3:50.74
|12/01
On the women’s front, Sweden’s Sophie Hansson scored a new meet record in the 100m breaststroke to wrap up her Euro Meet campaign. After snagging 50m breast gold and 200m breast silver, Hansson clocked a time of 1:06.95 in the 1breast to top the podium.
Her result overtook the previous meet record of 1:07.26, a time Lithuanian Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte put on the books at the 2013 edition of this competition.
Hansson is now ranked 4th in the world this season and represents one of just four swimmers who have delved under the 1:07 threshold thus far.
2022-2023 LCM Women 100 Breast
Schouten
1:06.09
|2
|Reona
Aoki
|JPN
|1:06.11
|12/01
|3
|Mona
McSharry
|IRL
|1:06.80
|01/12
|4
|Yukino
Miyasaka
|JPN
|1:07.04
|12/01
|5
|Kanako
Watanabe
|JPN
|1:07.47
|11/06
City of Leeds racer Leah Schlosshan, just 17 years of age, scored the victory in the women’s 200m IM tonight. She touched in 2:15.52 to win gold, producing the 5th fastest time of her young career in the process.
The British swimmer’s quickest 200m IM time remains at the 2:13.49 she put up for gold at last year’s European Junior Championships.
Additional Notes
- American Paige Madden doubled up on her 200m free win from last night with a gold in the 400m free this evening. The Loughborough-trained athlete punched a time of 4:13.52 to just out-touch Spain’s Paula Juste who settled for silver in 4:13.82.
- Federico Poggio of Italy captured the men’s 100m breast victory in a mark of 1:00.34
- The women’s 200m back saw Austria’s Lena Grabowski get it done for gold in 2:13.89 while the men’s edition of the event saw Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zheltuakov follow suit in 2:01.88.
- Algerian athlete Jaouad Syoud was the fastest 200m IMer on the men’s side, getting to the wall first in 2:01.20.
- Sweden’s Louise Hansson completed her successful Euro Meet campaign with a victory in the women’s 100m free, punching a result of 55.13.
- South African Olympic champion Chad Le Clos narrowly defeated Italian ace Leonardo Deplano in the men’s 100m free. Le Clos touched in 49.12 while Deplano was a fingernail behind in 49.18 for silver.