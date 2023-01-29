Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sophie Hansson Downs Ruta Meilutyte Record En Route To Euro Meet Gold

2023 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

The 2023 Luxembourg Euro Meet concluded tonight from Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque, but not before Irishman Daniel Wiffen put on another display of distance freestyle prowess.

The 21-year-old clocked a time of 3:50.24 to clinch the men’s 400m free victory, following up on his 1500m free silver and 800m free gold from earlier in the meet. Wiffen’s outing was enough to hold off runner-up Ahmed Mahmoud who touched in 3:53.70 for silver.

As for Wiffen, his time this evening checks in as his 4th fastest all-time in a career which carries a personal best of 3:46.62 from last summer’s Commonwealth Games. Wiffen now inserts himself within the list of top performers on the season in slot #12.

2022-2023 LCM Men 400 Free

ElijahAUS
Winnington
12/12
3:45.84
2Samuel
Short		AUS3:46.6312/12
3Lukas
Martens		GER3:46.9512/17
4Ahmed
Hafnaoui 		TUN3:47.4101/13
5Guilherme
Costa		BRA3:47.5610/05
6Alfonso
Mestre		VEN3:47.7110/05
7Tomoru
Honda		JPN3:48.7701/21
8Ikki
Imoto		JPN3:49.4912/03
9Hoe Yean
Khiew		MAS3:49.6112/12
10Jake
Mitchell 		USA3:49.6512/01
11Shui
Kurokawa		JPN3:49.9312/03
12Kieran
Smith		USA3:50.5301/13
13Huy Hoang
Nguyen		VIE3:50.5412/14
14Thomas
Hauck		AUS3:50.7212/12
15Zane
Grothe		USA3:50.7412/01
View Top 27»

On the women’s front, Sweden’s Sophie Hansson scored a new meet record in the 100m breaststroke to wrap up her Euro Meet campaign. After snagging 50m breast gold and 200m breast silver, Hansson clocked a time of 1:06.95 in the 1breast to top the podium.

Her result overtook the previous meet record of 1:07.26, a time Lithuanian Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte put on the books at the 2013 edition of this competition.

Hansson is now ranked 4th in the world this season and represents one of just four swimmers who have delved under the 1:07 threshold thus far.

2022-2023 LCM Women 100 Breast

TessNED
Schouten
12/04
1:06.09
2Reona
Aoki		JPN1:06.1112/01
3Mona
McSharry		IRL1:06.8001/12
4Yukino
Miyasaka		JPN1:07.0412/01
5Kanako
Watanabe		JPN1:07.4711/06
View Top 26»

City of Leeds racer Leah Schlosshan, just 17 years of age, scored the victory in the women’s 200m IM tonight. She touched in 2:15.52 to win gold, producing the 5th fastest time of her young career in the process.

The British swimmer’s quickest 200m IM time remains at the 2:13.49 she put up for gold at last year’s European Junior Championships.

Additional Notes

  • American Paige Madden doubled up on her 200m free win from last night with a gold in the 400m free this evening. The Loughborough-trained athlete punched a time of 4:13.52 to just out-touch Spain’s Paula Juste who settled for silver in 4:13.82.
  • Federico Poggio of Italy captured the men’s 100m breast victory in a mark of 1:00.34
  • The women’s 200m back saw Austria’s Lena Grabowski get it done for gold in 2:13.89 while the men’s edition of the event saw Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zheltuakov follow suit in 2:01.88.
  • Algerian athlete Jaouad Syoud was the fastest 200m IMer on the men’s side, getting to the wall first in 2:01.20.
  • Sweden’s Louise Hansson completed her successful Euro Meet campaign with a victory in the women’s 100m free, punching a result of 55.13.
  • South African Olympic champion Chad Le Clos narrowly defeated Italian ace Leonardo Deplano in the men’s 100m free. Le Clos touched in 49.12 while Deplano was a fingernail behind in 49.18 for silver.

