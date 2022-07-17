SOLO’s Anna Boemer Cracks 1:00 in the 100 Fly on Day 3 of NE LCM Senior Champs

2022 NE BGSC LCM SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 14-17, 2022

Kathleen Moran Coleman Aquatic Center, Brown University (Providence, RI)

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

Top 5 Team Scores

COMBINED

Bluefish Swim Club – 1072 Commonwealth Swimming – 657 Phoenix Swimming – 641 Gator Swim Club – 510 SOLO Aquatics – 436

WOMEN

Bluefish Swim Club – 447 Phoenix Swimming – 418 Commonwealth Swimming – 337 SOLO Aquatics – 225 Gator Swim Club – 120

MEN

Bluefish Swim Club – 519 Gator Swim Club – 306 Commonwealth Swimming – 216 Unattached Brown University – 132 Phoenix Swimming – 127

SOLO Aquatics 17-year-old Anna Boemer made waves on night 3 of the NE Senior Championships at Brown University, winning the women’s 100 fly in 59.64. The swim was monumental for Boemer, marking her first time under 1:00 in the event. Her previous best sat at 1:00.64, a time which she set in March of 2021. Boemer’s speed was exceptional last night, as she got out to a 27.55 on the first 50. She faded a bit coming home, posting a 32.09 on the 2nd 50, but Boemer was still 2.6 seconds ahead of the field. It was Commonwealth Swimming’s Natalie Mannion who came in 2nd, swimming a 1:02.24, just off her personal best of 1:01.57.

Gator Swim Club 17-year-old James Misto had a phenomenal race in the men’s 100 fly, winning the event in 54.32. It was a huge personal best for Misto, taking 1.09 seconds off his previous best time of 55.41, which he established last July. Additionally, Misto dipped under the U.S. Summer Nationals cut of 54.39.

Brown’s Andrew Berzolla and Bluefish Swim Club’s Josh Parent (17) went head-to-head in a thrilling men’s 400 free final. Berzolla put together an incredible race, taking it out conservatively, but hanging onto his pace with exceptional consistency. He split 58.20 on the first 100, then split 1:00.82, 1:01.10, and 59.84 on the following 100s. Ultimately, Berzolla got into the finish at 3:59.96, marking his first time under 4:00 in the event. Parent took the race out more aggressively, splitting 57.69, 1:01.12, 1:01.99, and 59.57 respectively on each 100. He was right behind Berzolla at the touch, clocking a 4:00.37, just a second off his lifetime best of 3:59.24.

Commonwealth Swimming 17-year-old Dana Li swam a 4:20.00 to win the women’s 400 free decisively. For Li, the swim was a slight personal best, taking 0.32 seconds off her previous mark, which was set less than two months ago. Commonwealth also picked up a win in the women’s 200 breast, with 18-year-old Eliza Brown clocking a 2:33.61 to touch first by nearly 6 seconds. Brown has a personal best of 2:32.03, which she set in May of 2021.

Commonwealth took the men’s 200 breast as well, with 18-year-old Raymond Whittaker swimming a 2:21.75. That swim chipped 0.11 seconds off Whittaker’s personal best.