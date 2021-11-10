Signing Day 2021: 650 Verbal Commitments from the Class of 2022

Wednesday, November 10 is the first day of the 2021-22 signing period for students enrolling in the 2022-23 school year.
We have written over 650 articles about prospective student-athletes from the class of 2022 who have made verbal commitments to swim or to dive for a college program. (Note: We have another 100 or so on our waiting list, and we’re getting to them as fast as we can.) Many of those verbal commitments become contractual agreements today, as the second Wednesday in November marks the official opening of signing season for the current seniors in high school.
The NCAA regulates when prospective student-athletes can sign a National Letter of Intent (NLI), which is the binding agreement between an athlete and an NLI member institution in Division I or Division II. In past years, there was a week-long “Early” Signing Period that began the second Wednesday in November, followed by a “Regular” Signing Period which stretched, for most sports, from February to August. In 2018, the NCAA instituted changes to the recruiting timetable and the two signing periods have now been joined. You can see all the signing periods for the student-athletes enrolling in the 2022-23 school year on the NLI website here.
While we are still adding scores of names to this database, here are the Class of 2022 swimming and diving commitments we have noted thus far:
|Rank
|Top 20 Boys from 2022
|Verbal Commitment
|Top 20 Girls from 2022
|Verbal Commitment
|1
|Baylor Nelson
|Texas A&M
|Claire Curzan
|Stanford
|2
|Josh Zuchowski
|Stanford
|Charlotte Hook
|Stanford
|3
|Liam Custer
|Stanford
|Justina Kozan
|USC
|4
|Landon Gentry
|Virginia Tech
|Blair Stoneburg
|Wisconsin
|5
|Michael Cotter
|NC State
|Claire Tuggle
|Virginia
|6
|Sebastien Sergile
|Virginia
|Kennedy Noble
|NC State
|7
|Dawson Joyce
|Florida
|Lucy Bell
|Stanford
|8
|Lance Norris
|NC State
|Lydia Jacoby
|Texas
|9
|Sam Powe
|Georgia
|Zoe Dixon
|Florida
|10
|Will Hayon
|Virginia Tech
|Rye Ulett
|Louisville
|11
|Zhier Fan
|Stanford
|Lucy Malys
|Ohio State
|12
|Ryan Branon
|Texas
|Carly Novelline
|Virginia
|13
|Alec Filipovic
|Texas
|Emma Weber
|Virginia
|14
|Quintin McCarty
|NC State
|Hayden Miller
|Florida
|15
|Andres Dupont Cabrera
|Stanford
|Kayla Wilson
|Stanford
|16
|Charlie Crosby
|Texas
|Emma Karam
|North Carolina
|17
|Nick Simons
|Tennessee
|Sophie Duncan
|Stanford
|18
|Levi Sandidge
|Kentucky
|Kristina Paegle
|Indiana
|19
|Braeden Haughey
|Virginia
|Katherine Helms
|NC State
|20
|Ryan Malicki
|Notre Dame
|Ella Welch
|Louisville
Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2022. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. (We’re adding articles every day, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest articles!)
High School Class of 2022 Verbal Commitments
Cal with no top-20 in either boys or girls!?
I’m sure they tried to recruit swimmers from the top 20, but I’m almost wondering if they decided to use their available scholarship money to incentivize their current seniors to stay on for a fifth year. Both genders have strong swimmers in their seniors classes that are hard to replace. Whitley, Gonzalez, Ivey, Rajic etc.