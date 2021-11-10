Signing Day 2021: 650 Verbal Commitments from the Class of 2022

Wednesday, November 10 is the first day of the 2021-22 signing period for students enrolling in the 2022-23 school year.

We have written over 650 articles about prospective student-athletes from the class of 2022 who have made verbal commitments to swim or to dive for a college program. (Note: We have another 100 or so on our waiting list, and we’re getting to them as fast as we can.) Many of those verbal commitments become contractual agreements today, as the second Wednesday in November marks the official opening of signing season for the current seniors in high school.

The NCAA regulates when prospective student-athletes can sign a National Letter of Intent (NLI), which is the binding agreement between an athlete and an NLI member institution in Division I or Division II. In past years, there was a week-long “Early” Signing Period that began the second Wednesday in November, followed by a “Regular” Signing Period which stretched, for most sports, from February to August. In 2018, the NCAA instituted changes to the recruiting timetable and the two signing periods have now been joined. You can see all the signing periods for the student-athletes enrolling in the 2022-23 school year on the NLI website here.

While we are still adding scores of names to this database, here are the Class of 2022 swimming and diving commitments we have noted thus far:

Rank Top 20 Boys from 2022 Verbal Commitment Top 20 Girls from 2022 Verbal Commitment 1 Baylor Nelson Texas A&M Claire Curzan Stanford 2 Josh Zuchowski Stanford Charlotte Hook Stanford 3 Liam Custer Stanford Justina Kozan USC 4 Landon Gentry Virginia Tech Blair Stoneburg Wisconsin 5 Michael Cotter NC State Claire Tuggle Virginia 6 Sebastien Sergile Virginia Kennedy Noble NC State 7 Dawson Joyce Florida Lucy Bell Stanford 8 Lance Norris NC State Lydia Jacoby Texas 9 Sam Powe Georgia Zoe Dixon Florida 10 Will Hayon Virginia Tech Rye Ulett Louisville 11 Zhier Fan Stanford Lucy Malys Ohio State 12 Ryan Branon Texas Carly Novelline Virginia 13 Alec Filipovic Texas Emma Weber Virginia 14 Quintin McCarty NC State Hayden Miller Florida 15 Andres Dupont Cabrera Stanford Kayla Wilson Stanford 16 Charlie Crosby Texas Emma Karam North Carolina 17 Nick Simons Tennessee Sophie Duncan Stanford 18 Levi Sandidge Kentucky Kristina Paegle Indiana 19 Braeden Haughey Virginia Katherine Helms NC State 20 Ryan Malicki Notre Dame Ella Welch Louisville

Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2022. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. (We’re adding articles every day, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest articles!)

