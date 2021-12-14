SFTS: It’s Christmas, Don’t Forget About the Person Who Takes Care of Your Pool

SwimSwam welcomes reader submissions about all topics aquatic, and if it’s well-written and well-thought, we might just post it under our “Shouts from the Stands” series. We don’t necessarily endorse the content of the Shouts from the Stands posts, and the opinions remain those of their authors. If you have thoughts to share, please send [email protected]

This “Shouts from the Stands” submission comes from Rick Paine, the Director of Swimming at American College Connection (ACC).

The vast majority of swim coaches rent pool time. I coached club for 30 years in rented pools and I learned early on who is the most important person at each pool………. the maintenance person with the keys.

If you have ever had to sit outside in the rain with 30 swimmers while you wait for the maintenance person to show up, you know what I mean. If you have ever showed up for practice and the pH is out of whack and you have to cancel practice, you know what I mean.

When we rented a new facility the first person I introduced myself to was the maintenance person. I let them know that we are very fortunate to be able to use “his” pool and locker room and that we will treat it with respect. I also let them know that if they have any problems with our swimmers or parents call me right away and I will take care of it.

You want them to call you instead of the superintendent or the owner of the facility.

You also need to make sure your kids respect the place as if it is their own.

I strongly encourage you as the coach to give your maintenance person a Christmas gift. It could be the best $50 you ever spent.