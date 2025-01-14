Sectionals Finalist Audrey Hill Commits to Fresno State (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Audrey Hill, a versatile Futures qualifier, has committed to swim for Fresno State University beginning in the 2025-2026 season.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Fresno State University! I’d like to thank my Mom, Dad, sister, brothers, and friends for their continuous support! Also a huge thank you to all the teams and coaches I’ve had throughout the years, especially Coach Paul and Tyler! Thank you to Coach Jeanne and Taylor for giving me this opportunity, and I can’t wait for the next 4 years! Go bulldogs!!”

A senior at Olympian High School in Chula Vista, CA, Hill trains year round with the Sea to Desert Swim Association in addition to competing for her school’s varsity swim team. She is a versatile competitor, performing well across all four strokes.

At the 2024 CIF San Diego Section Division I Championship, Hill posted a 3rd-place finish in the 100 breast with a best time of 1:06.45 and a 4th-place finish in the 100 fly with a best time of 56.30. She also helped her team to a 5th-place finish in both the 200 free relay, throwing down a 23.97 in the anchor position to post the fastest split on the team by over a second, and the 200 medley relay, splitting 25.59 in the fly leg.

Hill went on to compete at the CIF State Championships a week later, throwing down a lifetime best time of 55.75 in the 100 fly to place 21st overall.

More recently, Hill raced at the SI Winter Age Group Championships in December, where she set a new personal best time of 2:27.75 in the 200 breast to take 3rd. She also placed 2nd in the 100 fly (57.20), 3rd in the 100 breast (1:07.39), 3rd in the 200 IM (2:10.70) and 5th in the 50 free (24.82).

Over the summer Hill competed at Speedo Sectionals (LCM), where she earned a second swim in two events. She posted a 6th-place finish in the 100 fly, turning in a best time of 1:04.28 to land a Futures qualifying cut, and a 24th-place finish in the 100 back with a time of 1:11.01.

Best Times SCY

50 free – 24.45

100 free – 53.12

100 breast – 1:06.45

200 breast – 2:27.75

100 fly – 55.75

A Division I Mid-Major program, Fresno State competes in the Mountain West Conference, where the women’s team placed 4th overall at the conference championships last season. Based on the results from the 2024 Mountain West Conference Championships, Hill would have qualified for the ‘C’ final in the 100 fly, putting her in a position to score some points for Fresno right away.

Joining Hill in Fresno’s class of 2029 next season will be Safiyah Supreme, Hayley Oke, Marissa Recio, Caroline Grimsley, Presley McPhail and Kale Burk, who should all make for good training partners in the pool over the next four years.

