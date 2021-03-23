Schwingenschlogl Nears 100 Breast PB At Swiss High-Point

39th INTERNATIONAL HIGH-POINT MEET (SUI)

Saturday, March 20th & Sunday, March 21st

Zurich, Switzerland

LCM (50m)

Results

Several German swimmers visited Switzerland over the weekend to race at the 39th International High-Point Meet. Among them was 29-year-old Fabian Schwingenschlogl who topped the men’s 100m breaststroke event decisively.

Getting to the wall in a time of 59.91, Schwingenschlogl beat the field by well over 2 seconds en route to topping the podium. Opening in 27.87 and closing in 32.04, the former Mizzou standout scored the 2nd fastest time of his career. The man has only dipped under the minute mark on one other occasion represented by his lifetime best of 59.83 from April 2018.

Although his time dips under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 59.93 needed for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Schwingenschlogl will need to repeat the feat at one of several domestic German Olympic-qualifying competitions spread out over the month of April.

On the women’s side, Germany’s Annika Bruhn made her presence known across the freestyle events, reaping wins across the 50m, 100m and 200m distances. She clocked 25.73 in the 50m, 55.19 in the 100m and 1:59.34 in the 200m to easily defeat the fields. For perspective, the 28-year-old Olympian’s career-quickest marks are represented by 25.33, 54.13 and 1:58.07, respectively.

Finally for Germany, in the women’s 200m breast, Bente Fischer put up a solid performance by reaching the wall in an outing of 2:26.51.

Entering this Swiss meet, Fischer’s personal best in this 2breast event rested at the 2:28.64 logged in Berlin in 2020. She already dropped that down to 2:28.21 here in the prelims before turning in her new career-best of 2:26.51. Splitting 1:10.67/1:15.84, Fischer now becomes the 5th fastest woman from Germany in this 200m breast event.