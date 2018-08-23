Satomi Suzuki Lowers 50 Breast Record Again, Defends Asian Games Title

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Japan’s Satomi Suzuki lowered the Asian Games Record in the women’s 50 breast again in the final, clocking a time of 30.83 to lower her prelim record of 31.02. That swim had broken China’s Wang Randi‘s record of 31.04 set at the 2010 Games in Guangzhou.

The 27-year-old Suzuki successfully defended her title with the win, as she won in 2014 in Incheon as well (in 31.34). She also won bronze in 2010 when Wang won the gold.

Satomi had set the Japanese Record of 30.64 back in April at the Japanese Championships, putting her in a tie for 15th in the world rankings for 2018.

Her countrymate Miho Teramura touched 2nd in 31.12, which would’ve given Japan their first ever 1-2 in the event (and their first time ever having two medalists in the event). However, Teramura ended up being disqualified. That bumped Singapore’s Roanne Ho (31.23) up to silver and China’s Feng Junyang (31.24) up to bronze. The swim for Ho is a new Singaporean Record, improving her previous mark of 31.29 from the 2017 SEA Games.

The stroke 50s were only added to the Asian Games program in 2006, and with Termaura’s DQ this is now the first time there have been three different countries on the medal stand. The first three times the event was contested China won two medals and Japan one.

A three-time Olympic medalist from the 2012 Games in London, Suzuki is within reach of the Asian Record of 30.46. That was set by Chen Huijia at the 2009 East Asian Games in Hong Kong.