Sarah Thompson Hits 50 Free PR as Mizzou Dominates Show Me Showdown

MIZZOU SHOW ME SHOWDOWN

October 4th, 2019

Columbia, MO

Results (also on Meet Mobile)

SCORES – Women

Missouri – 752 Missouri State – 387.5 Drury – 356 Lindenwood – 267 Saint Louis – 261 Truman State – 189.5 WashU – 188 Missouri – St. Louis – 45 Maryville – 25 William Jewell – 7

SCORES – Men

Missouri – 721 Missouri State – 413 Drury – 344.5 Lindenwood – 258 Missouri S&T – 243 WashU – 176.5 Saint Louis – 111 Missouri – St. Louis – 105 Truman State – 43 Maryville – 28 William Jewell – 25

Swimming & diving programs from the Show Me State (Missouri) came together for the annual Show Me Showdown. Many fast times came out of this meet, and it seems many swimmers were wearing tech suits via social media. Across the board, on the men’s and women’s sides, this meet was much faster than last year, which may have a lot to do with the tech suits.

WOMEN’S MEET

The Mizzou women were off to a very quick start, hitting a 1:36.53 in the medley relay. To get some context around how fast that was, it’s less than a second off of their 2019 season-best of 1:35.62 from the 2019 SEC Champs and the seventh-best performance in school history. Their time would’ve placed 10th at 2019 NCAAs, too, ahead of their own team last year by a few hundredths.

Haley Hynes led off in 24.07, followed by freshman Molly Winer (27.38), a blazing 22.62 fly leg from Sarah Thompson, and a 22.46 anchor from Megan Keil.

Thompson would go on to win the 50 free with a 22.26, just two-hundredths off of her best from 2019 SECs. She’d end up hitting a lifetime best shortly after, going 22.13 while leading off Mizzou’s 200 free relay at the end of the session.

Hynes also went on to win individually, going 53.80 to take the 100 fly ahead of freshman Meredith Rees (54.74). She and Rees went 1-2 again in the 100 back, with Hynes at 52.82 ahead of Rees’s 53.52, not far off of her 52.94 lifetime best. Thompson was third in the 100 back (53.76).

Rees wasn’t the only freshman to step up for the Tigers. Winer, who had a strong medley relay breast split, took the 100 breast individually in 1:01.45, just three-tenths off of her lifetime best. Amy Feddersen, who trained high school and club with Winer, won the 100 free in 49.72 (tenths from her lifetime best) and was 1:49.83 in the 200 free to take fourth. Molly Gowans won there in 1:47.75.

Feddersen (49.58) and Hynes (49.98) split sub-50 to help the 400 free relay to victory in the final event (3:21.24), winning by roughly ten seconds.

The Division 2 Drury women had several nice swims today. Yasmin Preusse was fourth in the 50 free (23.39) and sixth in the 100 free (51.58) while Tori Sopp chipped in a sixth-place finish in the 100 fly (56.89) and a seventh-place finish in the 200 IM (2:04.76).

MEN’S MEET

Nick Alexander and Daniel Hein of Mizzou both clocked sub-48-second performances to go 1-2 in the men’s 100 back. Alexander, who first went 1:47.46 to win the men’s 200 IM, finished in 47.89 ahead of Hein’s 47.92, with Drury’s Nathan Bighetti back at 48.89 for third.

There were no splits on the men’s 200 medley relay, but Mizzou’s A won in 1:27.53 with Alexander, Nick Staver, Hein, and Caleb Hicks. Hicks and Staver would go 1-2 in the men’s 100 breast, with Hicks at 54.93 and Staver at 55.32. Marco Flores of Division 2 Missouri S&T posted a 56.80 to take third there.

Mizzou’s Jack Dubois cleaned up the distance free races, first winning the 200 free in 1:37.64 ahead of Grant Reed (1:38.51) and then finishing as the only sub-4:30 performer in the 500 free at 4:28.63.

Other big swims came from Micah Slaton in the 100 fly (47.37) and Danny Kovac in the 50 free (20.28). The sophomore Kovac was the only swimmer under 20 seconds on Mizzou’s winning 200 free relay (19.65), though Alex Moore was 20.00. On the B relay, Reed split a 19.90.

Dubois led off the 400 free relay in 46.62, followed by Hein, Reed, and Alexander all in 44’s. Reed was 44.25, the quickest of the quartet.

Lindenwood stole an event away, courtesy of Zach Linder. The junior, who made the B-final in the 100 free at the 2019 NCAA Division II Champs, took that same in 45.56, with Mizzou’s Moore just behind in 45.67.