Sarah Grinalds Taking Gap Year Post-Injury, Joining Princeton in 2019

Sarah Grinalds, a member of SwimSwam’s Top 20 for the high school girls class of 2018, is taking a gap year after sustaining an injury in the spring of 2018. According to a Princeton Athletics press release, she will be on campus for the 2019-20 season and swimming with the team.

According to Princeton’s release, Grinalds suffered a shoulder injury ‘sustained right after 2018 YMCA Nationals.’ From there, she decided to take a gap year from Princeton, presumably to recover and rehab her injury. The release notes that she is expected to be back next season and will have four years of NCAA eligibility left.

Grinalds was initially ranked at #20 in SwimSwam’s first rankings, and then in the re-rank, she made the Honorable Mentions. Hailing from Southport, Connecticut, and part of the Weston/Westport Family YMCA Team, Grinalds is a sprint freestyler with considerable range up through the 500 and mile.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 22.52

100y free – 48.76

200y free – 1:45.51

500y free – 4:47.04

1000y free – 9:53.94

1650y free – 16:54.25

Should Grinalds be back and in good form, she will be a mighty asset for the Tigers. She hit lifetime bests in the 50 and 100 free at the 2018 YMCA Nationals, winning national titles in both of those races. Princeton just graduated Madelyn Veith and Corrigan McIlmail. Veith A-finaled at the 2018 Ivy League Champs in the 50/100/200 free, and McIlmail did the same in the 200 free. They were the only Tigers to reach A-finals in those events — Grinalds comes in with times that could see her winning all three races.