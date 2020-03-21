Sarah-Grace Thompson Commits to LSU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sarah-Grace Thompson, a current high school senior from Dacula, Georgia, has committed to swim for LSU. Johnson will graduate from Mountain View High School in spring 2020 and join the Tiger’s class of 2024.

Thompson currently swims year-round for her club team Swim Atlanta, Lawrenceville along with swimming for her high school at Mountain View.

Earlier this year at the GHSA 6-7A State Championships, Thompson placed 3rd in the 100 freestyle (51.26) and 4th in the 100 backstroke (56.94).

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study and Louisiana State University!! I am so grateful for my family, friends and coaches who have supported me through this process, and I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing program!! Geaux Tigers!!🐯💜”

Thompson’s best time in the 100 free would have ranked her 5th on LSU’s roster last season, landing her among a young sprint group that was led by 3 freshmen.

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 23.67

100 freestyle – 50.50

200 freestyle – 1:51.53

100 backstroke – 56.35

200 backstroke – 2:00.43

At the SEC Championships this year, the Tigers placed 11th as a team.

Thompson will begin her swimming career at Louisiana State University beginning fall 2020.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.