Sadie Rogers, MHSAA Division 1 Medalist, Commits To Marshall University

Sadie Rogers, a medalist in the 200 IM at this years Michigan High School Athletic Association championships, has announced her commitment to swim for Marshall University beginning in the fall of 2025. She currently competes for OLY Aquatics in Michigan, and is a versatile swimmer who will add depth in the mid-distance events although her strongest events are in breaststroke and IM.

I am SO excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Marshall University!! Thank you to my friends, family, and both my USSC and OLY families for making this dream possible. Thank you coach Ian for this wonderful opportunity! GO HERD!!💚🦬 #wearemarshall

Rogers has set best times in the 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly and 200 IM this season. She most recently competed at the MCSA Senior Cup Championships, where she took home a total of five medals across IM, breaststroke and butterfly, showcasing the versatility that she will bring to West Virginia in the fall.

Her best times would have placed her in multiple finals at the 2025 championships, most notably in the ‘A’ final of the 200 IM and 400 IM. She would have also made ‘B’ finals in the 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke and 200 backstroke. She’ll likely focus on both IMs, along with either the 100 or 200 breaststroke for the Thundering Herd.

Best SCY Times

200 IM: 2:05.54

400 IM: 4:27.62

200 Butterfly: 2:06.97

200 Breaststroke: 2:19.58

200 Backstroke: 2:08.16

100 Breaststroke: 1:04.30

She will start her college career with best times just outside the Marshall all-time top 10 in the 100 breast (10th: 1:04.01) and 200 IM (10th: 2:05.24), and will be second and third respectively on the depth chart in those events next year. In the 100 breaststroke she will be behind rising junior Maddy Akin, whilst in the 200 IM she is behind Akin as well as rising senior Molly Warner, who took second in the event at last year’s Sun Belt Championships.

Marshall University is a Division I Mid-Major program that currently compete in the Sun Belt Conference. The Women’s team finished second at the conference championships last season, 93.5 points first.

Rogers joins a recruiting class that includes Abby Adams, Elyse Wood, Karley Wolfgram, Madison Bowen, Sam Sowers and Maddie Emment.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

