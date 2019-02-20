S.R. Smith Exhibiting at Aquatic Professional Convention

Courtesy: S.R. Smith

S.R.Smith will display several commercial pool products at the Association of Aquatic Professionals Annual Convention & Expo, February 25-28 – Embassy Suites Convention Center in Frisco, Texas.

The company’s Dual Post Velocity Starting Block will be on display, which features a track start that can be easily tucked away when the full block surface is desired. This provides an advantage for elite swimmers’ relay exchanges, as well as novice swimmers not ready to use a track start. The unique TrueTread™ footboard surface, which is an alternative to traditional sand tread, provides an exceptionally good gripping surface.

Also on exhibit will be a miniature swimming pool with a functioning SwimWall System™ Pool Divider. S.R.Smith SwimWall Systems™ provide pool programming flexibility by separating pool space quickly and with ease. Effectively doubling the number of lanes in a 50-meter pool or segmenting select lanes, SwimWall Systems maximize pool space and help generate more facility revenue. To see how a SwimWall System operates go to www.srsmith.com/swimwall.

To learn more about either of these new S.R.Smith products visit Booth #404 at the AOAP convention, or srsmith.com.