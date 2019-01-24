Ryan Murphy Breaks Down Cal Training Camp: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Three-time 2016 Olympic Champion Ryan Murphy regained his focus in 2018 sweeping 100-200 backstroke at the Pan Pacific Championships. Coming off of Short Course Worlds, after the holidays, Cal hammered a hard training camp at the Olympic Training Center, one which head coach Dave Durden said was their best to date. In this interview, Ryan breaks down the training environment, and why he thinks Cal is on the road to success.

LOOKING AHEAD TO WORD CHAMPIONSHIPS

With solid work under his Ryan and more to come this spring, how fast will Ryan swim at 2019 World Championships? I know it’s early for predictions, but Ryan’s a stalwart star. He always performs, even when he’s slightly off, like at 2017 Worlds. He won bronze in the 100m back, 52.59, but swam a 52.34 on the leadoff of the mixed medley relay. In 200m back he was 1:54.2 for the silver.

Ryan – Olympics in Rio:

100m back – 51.85 (PB)

200m back – 1:53.62

Ryan – 2018 Pan Pacs:

100m back – 51.94

200m back – 1:53.57 (PB)

Mel Prediction for 2019 Worlds:

100m back – 51.6-7

200m back – 1:53.0

I know 1:53.0 is a tall order and a shaky prediction. Evgeny Rylov has been coming on strong, edging Ryan at 2017 Worlds and topping the 2018 Word Rankings with his European Champs win, 1:53.36. However, 2019 is a defining year, a moment when Ryan’s got to double-down on his 2-back training if he wants to stop the Rylov onslaught. What do you think?

