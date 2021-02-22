Ryan Hoffer Explains Transition from Taper Swimmer to In-Season Stud

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with NCAA champion Ryan Hoffer, who’s looking to help the bears defend their NCAA title from 2019. Hoffer breaks down what Cal’s limited racing opportunities have been like this season and explains the difference in mentalities between practicing (or even racing in practice) and racing in a meet format. Hoffer admits that when he came to Cal, he wasn’t the best in-season swimmer, focusing much more on swimming well once he had a good rest under his belt. However, Hoffer learned how to get his swimming tuned-in to be able to throw down in-season through his time with the bears.

