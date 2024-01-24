Ron Polonsky Describes Taking the Fall Off From Stanford, Training for the Olympic Year

#1/#16 ARIZONA STATE @ #8/#6 STANFORD
- January 19, 2024
- Avery Aquatic Center
- Stanford, California
- SCY (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Results also available on Meet Mobile: “Arizona State @ Stanford”
- Team Scores
- Women: Stanford (191.5 points) – ASU (98.5 points)
- Men: ASU (156.5 points) – Stanford (115.5 points)
Ron Polonsky was a big help for Stanford vs Arizona State on Friday, notching 2nd place in the 100 breast and 3rd in the 200 IM. Polonsky opted to take the fall quarter off from school in order to prioritize swimming in this Olympic year, splitting his time between training at Stanford and abroad at training camps.
this article title is obviously trying to set off all the anti-stanford commentators and (perhaps) draw relay names guy out of hibernation
I’m looking for the article on Paolo Barelli, CAS, World Acquatics.
headline was a bit confusing…I read it as there was a fall off from Stanford, as in something was wrong with Stanford…Maybe add ‘taking the” in front of fall off to make it clearer.
Sorry for being the grammar police here… 🙂
“Autumn” is less amiguous
I agree honestly.
I had the same reaction; like something had gone wrong
Thanks for the feedback – didn’t even think about that when titling it. Hopefully now less ambiguous.
no problem at all! much clearer now!