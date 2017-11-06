Riley Scott 3-peats in USC Win Over ASU

Results

Friday, November 3rd

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

The USC men prevailed against 153-147 over ASU in a tight dual meet Friday, while the USC women won handily, 176-122.

For the women, Riley Scott, Louise Hansson, and Tatum Wade were multiple-event winners, while on the men’s side, USC‘s Patrick Mulcare, along with ASU‘s Cameron Craig and Christian Lorenz, won two events apiece.

USC junior Riley Scott won three events for the women. She narrowly beat out teammate Maggie Aroesty (1:01.56), going 1:01.51 to win the 200 breast, went 2:11.40 to win the 200 breast, and 1:59.68 to top the 200IM. USC sophomore Louise Hansson topped the 50 free in 23.37 and 100 back in 54.68 (she later led off the medley relay in 54.36).

USC sophomore Tatum Wade won the women’s 200 free in 1:48.29 and the 500 in 4:53.36.

ASU sophomore Cameron Craig topped the men’s 100 free in 44.21, followed closely by USC‘s Santo Condorelli in 44.30. Craig went on to win the 200 free 1:36.29. USC junior Patrick Mulcare won the 200 back in 1:43.53, and the 200 IM in 1:48.33, significantly faster than Grant House‘s second-place 1:50.37. ASU senior Christian Lorenz in 55.53, comfortably ahead of Daniel Comforti‘s 55.53. Lorenz won the 200 breast in 2:00.34, way ahead of teammate House’s 2:03.82.

On the men’s side, both distance races featured a matchup between USC‘s Pawel Furtek and ASU‘s Ben Olszewski. Furtek won the 1000 in 9:17.47 over Olszewski’s 9:24.12, but in the 500, Olszewski topped Furtek 4:29.06 to 4:36.18.

In both men’s relays, the ASU teams went 1-4-5, while on the women’s side, USC went 1-2-5 in the 400 medley and won the 200 free relay, with ASU taking the 2-3-4 spots.

Press Release — USC:

Junior Riley Scott won three races while sophomores Tatum Wade and Louise Hansson claimed two events apiece

The Trojans improved to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the Pac-12 and will face Arizona on Saturday at noon in Tucson.

Following a victory in the 400y medley relay, freshman Isabella Rongione opened the individual racing with a season-best 9:58.66 to claim the 1000y free while sophomore Becca Mann finished third (10:07.95).

Wade took the 200y free in 1:48.29 for her first victory of the day with senior Lexie Malazdrewicz second (1:49.77). Wade came back an hour later to win the 500y free in 4:53.36.

Hansson followed with the first of her two wins, touching first in the 100y back in 54.66 while senior Hannah Weiss was third (56.21). Hansson later sprinted to first in the 50y free in 22.99 with freshman Marta Ciesla second (23.17).

Scott and freshman Maggie Aroesty battled stroke for stroke in the 100y breast, the pair going 1-2 in 1:01.51 and 1:01.56, respectively. Scott came back with a clear win in the 200y breast in 2:11.40 with Aroesty second again in 2:13.29.

Cielsa (50.77) and Malazdrewicz (50.86) took 2-3 in the 100y free, Ciesla just 0.05 out of first.

Freshman Caitlin Tycz led a 1-2-3-4 sweep in the 100y fly with a season-best 54.89. Sanchez followed in second (55.13) with Wright third (55.72) and Lily Dubroff fourth (56.73).

Scott made it three firsts as she closed the individual racing with a 1:59.68 to capture the 200y IM with Aoresty third. USC closed the racing with a 1:32.40 to win the 200y free relay.

Junior Patrick Mulcare posted two of USC‘s seven event wins to lead the No. 10 USC men’s swimming and diving team to a 153-147 upset over No. 8 Arizona State on Friday (Nov. 3) in Tempe.

Although the Sun Devils claimed both relays, USC had enough overall depth to snag the close meet and remain unbeaten at 4-0 overall, 1-0 in the Pac-12.

Trojan senior Pawel Furtek won the 1000y free in 9:17.47 and, along with ASU‘s second-place Ben Olszewski, actually swam an extra 50 yards due to some confusion with the meet officials. He came back to finish second in the 500y free in 4:36.18 with Jason O’Brien third (4:37.81).

Senior Dylan Carter , swimming in an outside lane, just missed a win in the 200y free with a 1:36.52, 0.23 back of ASU‘s Cameron Craig, with junior Patrick Mulcare fourth.

Senior Ralf Tribuntsov claimed USC‘s second win, barely out-touching freshman Robert Glinta as the duo finished 47.24 and 47.24, respectively, while senior Jon Knox was fourth (48.29).

Junior Alex Valente was out-touched at the wall in the 200y fly with his 1:46.82 while sophomore Mark Jurek was third (1:49.32). Valente later came back to win the 100y fly in 47.60 with Carter charging hard for third in 47.71.

Senior Santo Condorelli sent USC into the break with its third win, a 20.23 in the 50y free with junior Kyle Grissom third and Tribuntsov fourth.

Condorelli came back after the break and took a close second in the 100y free in 44.30, 0.09 back of Craig while Carter was third (44.70) and Tribuntsov fourth (45.24).

Mulcare won his specialty in the 200y back, racing to a win in 1:43.53 with Glinta second again (1:44.54) and Knox fourth (1:45.28). He pocketed his second victory of the day with a 1:48.33 in the 200y IM.

In the diving well, sophomore Henry Fusaro won the 1-meter springboard with 365.93 with senior Dashiell Enos third (328.43) while Fusaro and Enos went 2-3 on 3-meter with 377.93 and 373.13, respectively.

Press Release — ASU:

In a close men's race that came down to the final relay and a competitive women's race, the No. 10/4 Trojan men handed the Sun Devils their first losses of the season, 153-147 on the men's side and 176.5-123.5 on the women's.

“We trained as hard as we could and overall, I thought we raced really hard,” said head swim coach Bob Bowman . “The outcomes were very good, we’re racing hard, and the margins are close. USC is an amazing team and to be competitive with them and start to move in that direction on both sides is good.”

The ASU men picked up a win in both relays, finishing just .4 seconds ahead of USC‘s A-time in the 200 free relay.

Cameron Craig (100/200 free) and Christian Lorenz (100/200 breast) each picked up multiple victories, with the Sun Devil men dominating the breaststroke. Danny Comforti finished second behind Lorenz in the 100 and the Sun Devils went 1-2-3 in the 200 with Grant House finishing second, followed by Comforti in third.

Ben Olszewski won the 500 free for the third time in as many opportunities this season and Patrick Park pulled off an exciting victory in the 200 fly by less than .4 seconds.

On the women’s side, Katherine Wagner won the 100 free while ASU went 1-2-3 in the 200 back, Chloe Isleta touching the wall first, followed by teammates Marlies Ross and Camryn Curry .

Several Sun Devil swimmers also surpassed NCAA B-cuts early in the season, including Craig, in both the 100 and 200 free, Park in the 200 fly, and on the women’s side, Wagner in the 100 free and Isleta in the 200 back.

In diving, Sun Devils won three of four events, with ASU picking up first and second place honors in both women’s events. Ashley McCool and Mara Aiacoboae went 1-2 in the 3-meter while Frida Kaellgren and McCool went 1-2 in the 1-meter.

Youssef Selim also earned a victory in the men’s 3-meter while Heikki Makikallio finished second in the 1-meter.

Arizona State closes a five-meet season-opening homestand, including intrasquad, on Saturday, Nov. 4 with a women’s only meet vs. UCLA at 11 a.m. The teams will then continue training until several invitationals in mid and late November.