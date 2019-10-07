Registration Open Now for RCP Tiburon Mile

After taking a year off, the RCP Tiburon Mile is excited to announce that entries are open for the 18th Annual RCP Tiburon Mile Open Water Swim which will be on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 9 am in the San Francisco Bay. International world champions and Olympic swimmers as well as avid open water swimmers of all ages, from six to eighty years old, converge in the San Francisco Bay to battle it out in what has been named “one of the world’s most competitive open water swims.”

Starting at Angel Island and swimming their way through the Raccoon Straight, swimmers will finish the one nautical mile race on the shores of Tiburon at Sam’s Anchor Café.

This annual event has raised over $1.6 million for charity since 1999.

Spectators are invited to watch the race unfold at Shoreline Park in Tiburon with a back drop of the beautiful SF Bay. There will be live entertainment and food by top restaurants in Marin. Past restaurant participants included Sol Food Restaurant, Milano Ristorante, and Il Davide Cucina Italiana.

Past competitors and those invited for this year include:

Ferry Weertman-2018 RCP Tiburon Mile Male Champion

Ashley Twichell-2018, 2016, 2015 and 2013 RCP Tiburon Mile Female Champion

Brooke Bennett- Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist

Keri-Anne Payne- Olympic Silver Medalist and 2-Time World Champion

Ranomi Kromowidjojo – Netherlands 3-time Olympic gold medalist 400m, 50m and 100m freestyle relay

David Heron – USA Open Water Swim National Champion

Lauren Boyle- New Zealand Olympic Swimmer, Past World Record Holder for the 1500M Freestyle

Ous Mellouli- 3-Time Pool and Open Water Olympic Gold Medalist from Tunisia

Michael Sheil- Australian 1st place winner at the Trans Tahoe Relay 5 times, Placed 2nd at the 16th Annual RCP Tiburon Mile

Evgeny Bezruchenko- Russian Open Water World Champion

David Carry- 3-Time British Olympian

Chip Peterson- 10km World Champion, 2016 and 2010 RCP Tiburon Mile Male Champion

Jordan Wilimovsky- Olympian and World Champion

Ricardo Vargas – Mexican National distance record holder 5k open water

Italian Open Water Swim Team – Rachele Bruni, Martina Dememme, Arianna Bridi

Becca Mann – USA Olympian Trials Finalist and 2018 Pan Pacific Team, World Championship Team

Zane Grothe – USA 500 and 1650 Freestyle American record holder and 800m Pan Pacific Champion

Caroline Jouisse – France Bronze medalist in the 2016 European Championships 25k

Alex Meyer – USA 2012 USA Olympian and 2010 FINA 25km World Champion

Kevin Donlon – USA Pacific Masters Swimming LCM Champion, 400 relay 1st place

Ceri Edwards – UK 2017 FINA World Masters Champion in the 50m Freestyle

Divisions: Elite, Age Group and Wetsuit

Event Date: Saturday, October 10, 2020 shot gun start @ 9:00 am

Event: 1 nautical mile open water swim and music/food festival

Location: Angel Island to Sam’s Anchor Café in Tiburon

Attendance: 500 Athletes and 1,500 spectators