Refuse to Accept Coughing and Breathing Problems and Clean Your Pool Air

Coughing. Teary eyes. Constant breathing problems. Atrocious chlorine smell. For generations of swimmers, this has been the status quo at practices and meets. At BioOx, we refuse to accept that. Asthma attacks, swimmers being taken away in ambulances, parents with such severe symptoms that they can’t even stand to be in the building to watch their child compete – these things can’t just be par for the course. We all deserve better.

BioOx air cleaning, our cutting-edge technology that uses natural enzymes to destroy harmful toxins in the air, has successfully challenged the conventional wisdom around indoor swimming. Clean, breathable pool air is attainable. It doesn’t have to involve an expensive and complex renovation of your HVAC system, or the purchase of a costly new air movement product, or some do-it-yourself combination of running this fan and opening that door in an attempt to strike a delicate balance in a losing battle against toxic chloramines.

It doesn’t have to cost a fortune, either. While an HVAC renovation can easily cost $100,000+, and a UV system or a specialized air movement product can cost $50,000+, a BioOx system for a 25-yard pool costs only $11,900. Because people who try BioOx love it, we’ve lowered our trial price to its lowest ever of $1950 + shipping for a 3-month rental. When the 3 months are up you can then either apply all of that payment towards your purchase or our rent-to-own program, or should you not be satisfied, you can ship it back to us at no further cost to you.

If you’re interested in learning more about the BioOx system, get in touch:

See how BioOx solved the bad air problem at a YMCA.

About Air & Water Solutions

At Air & Water Solutions, we’re changing the way people think about the air they breathe. We’re leaving a positive impact on the health of the Earth, and making it a safer, more enjoyable place for those who live here.

BioOx is a SwimSwam Partner.