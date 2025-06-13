Rating Pieces of Swimming Equipment

At all levels of competitive swimming, we’ve all come across or used a number of different pieces of equipment, whether it be in training or exclusively while racing. Some of these pieces of equipment make our lives easier, and others make us question why we are swimmers.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at some common equipment that might be lying around any pool deck — and rating them on a scale of 1 to 10 based on a couple of factors, including comfort, effectiveness, and necessity. With that, it’s time to identify some of our favorite (and least favorite) pieces of swimming equipment.

Kickboards: Unless you’re an absolute demon at kicking, I dare say that the slight majority of swimmers do not necessarily enjoy using kickboards. Even worse are the kicking sets in the long course pool — you’ll feel as if you aren’t moving at all. Worst of all? When your arms have fallen asleep after a kick set, and then you hear your coach talking about the IM set that’s coming up next. Score: 6/10.

Paddles: When long-distance runners talk about that “runner’s high,” it’s very similar to the invincible feeling you get in the middle of an aerobic set using paddles if you find that zone (and the moment you take the paddles off, you lose all that momentum). The only issue — and a potentially damaging one — is if you whack one of your teammates in the middle of a set while using paddles. That could very well leave a bruise that won’t fade until next week. Score: 8/10.

Fins: Who doesn’t love using fins, especially if a sprint set is involved? Swimming fast (and, more importantly, feeling as if we are swimming fast) makes fins some of the most loved pieces of equipment by all swimmers. The worst feeling, though, is when you have to eventually take the fins off — and it’ll feel as if your feet have shriveled up to the size of a Post-it note. Score: 9/10.

Goggles: These are probably the second-most essential thing to have while swimming (other than the swimsuit, of course). Common issues include mold, leakiness, and fogginess (ever lick the inside of your goggles to de-fog them?). But they’re a must-have for any competitive swimmer — and with the advent of new types of “smart goggles” now available, goggles aren’t just to protect your eyes; they can also be somewhat of a personal coach while you’re training or racing in the water. Score: 9.5/10.

Tech Suit: No explanation needed here. Once you suit up, it’s time to gear up for fast swimming. The only (minor) issue is the amount of time and effort it may take to get the suit on. And also, be sure you don’t rip it during that struggle. Score: 9.2/10.

Parachute: I understand that parachutes are very effective, especially for sprinters. But it can also easily become the bane of your existence, particularly if you’re having an off-day in practice and can barely move even without a parachute. Furthermore, there are certain types of parachute that sink to the bottom of the pool, and at that point, you might as well be swimming backwards. Don’t get me wrong, though: parachutes can be fun to use sometimes. Score: 5/10.

Snorkel: I think this is an underrated piece of equipment, especially because head positioning is such an important part of efficiency and technique, regardless of whether you are a sprinter or long-distance swimmer. It’s also a pretty neat way to help work on your lung capacity, but this is something that can also work against you: choking on water and nearly suffocating after coming off a flip-turn is one of the most hopeless things that can happen to anyone in the middle of a set — not to mention that you might need to stop in the middle of the lane and get the water out of your snorkel (and letting at least two teammates in the lane pass you in the process). Score: 8/10.

Track Start: Another one where no explanation is really needed. Ever wanted to take flight as a swimmer? This is as close as you’ll get. Score: 9.8/10.

Swim Cap: This one is interesting because you truly could look at it from a few different angles. For one, we’ve all had those teammates who never use a cap because they simply don’t need to. Then we have the latex caps, which I’m sure we can all agree can be an absolute disaster — but the silicone (and dome) caps are usually reliable and comfy. And then, of course, are the teammates who double-cap for their races. With the exception of those latex caps, I think we can all agree that caps are very essential, as long as we don’t rip them while we’re standing behind the blocks right before our race. Score: 8.5/10.

Pull Buoys: For the most part, pull buoys were always pretty chill and fun, but the hard part was if your coach had you place it between your knees or ankles. Apart from that, you just had to make sure that the buoy didn’t pop out every time you pushed off the wall or did a flip turn. Otherwise, not much to complain about here (or be overly enthusiastic about either). Score: 7/10.

Tempo Trainers: I’ve got to say that whoever came up with these things is pretty smart. Not only does it give you a way to maintain your tempo while training, but you can easily adjust the tempo based on what it is you are working on in practice, ranging from long aerobic sets to race pacing. The catch? It will hurt if it’s not fit comfortably inside your cap — and the moment you miss one of the beeps, you have to fight tooth and nail to get back on pace (which can be irritating, especially if you’re having an off-day). Score: 8/10.

Socks: These have got to be some of the most awful things I have ever had to deal with in a swim practice. And as much as I hate saying this, they are quite versatile: you can attach them to your ankles, calves, or even forearms — all with devastating effect. With that said, if your coach has you using these daily, I wish you the best. Score: 3.5/10.

Think I forgot to mention a piece of equipment, or rated a piece of equipment too high or too low? Let me know in the comments.