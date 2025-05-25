Raleigh Swim Association Hires Ethan Cooke as New Head Coach

Raleigh Swim Association in Raleigh, North Carolina has promoted Ethan Cooke to be its new head coach. Cooke has been with RSA since 2023 leading the Senior Gold group.

He takes over for John Hinton, who has been acting as interim head coach since April when the RSA Board decided not to renew the contract of head coach Brent St. Pierre and age group coach Megan Onstott, according to a Change.Org petition. St Pierre had been part of the program in one form or another for 47 years, taking over as head coach in spring 2013 as the program was transitioning out of the Triangle Aquatic Center and into its newly-purchased home, the former Candler Swim Club.

Cooke graduated from SUNY New Paltz where he was a three-time team captain for the Hawks and an all-SUNYAC performer.

He began his coaching career as a graduate student at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, where he also served as an Assistant Coach. During his time there, the team broke numerous records and achieved success at the NCAA Division III Championships. He also co-founded a USA Swimming club and coached US Masters athletes.

From Wesleyan, Coach Ethan went on to Bucknell University, where he led the backstroke and IM groups and served as the Senior Group Coach for a local YMCA program. Under his leadership, swimmers achieved multiple Top 8 finishes at YMCA Nationals, and several still hold state and national YMCA records.

He later joined the staff at Duke University, where he played a pivotal role in the program’s success. During his time with Duke, the women’s team qualified the most athletes for the NCAA Championships in program history, and two breaststrokers in his group earned All-American honors with Top 8 finishes.

In recent years, Cooke has coached with Wolfpack Elite and worked with the Red and White Swim Camps, traveling with professional swimmers, coaching alongside NC State University’s college staff, and leading one-on-one private lessons for swimmers of all ages in the Triangle area.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Ethan take on this leadership role and bring his experience, energy, and vision to RSA,” the team said in a press release. “We look forward to the future under his guidance and appreciate your continued support as we enter this new chapter together.”

Raleigh Swim Association was a USA Swimming Bronze Medal Club in 2023. The club was the youth home to Olympic silver medalist, National Age Group Record holder, and American Record holder Claire Curzan before she joined the TAC Titans. She still holds several team records in the 11-12 age group. Other prominent names to come through the club include U.S. National Team member Sarah Henry, Michigan NCAA Champion Olivia Carter, USC All-American Henriette Stenkvist, NC State All-American Hannah Moore, Kentucky All-American Eric McGinnis, Virginia Tech All-American Zach McGinnis, and Arizona All-American Bryan O’Connor.

Among their top swimmers currently is rising high school junior Liam Drake, who finished 3rd in the 500 free (4:27.97) at the North Carolina 4A High School State Championship meet as a sophomore.

A press release from RSA contributed biographical information to this article.