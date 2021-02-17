Rafaela Azevedo Ties Portuguese 50 Back Record

2021 National Team Evaluation Competition (POR)

Saturday, February 13th & Sunday, February 14th

National Sports Center Jamor, Cruz Quebrada, Portugal

LCM (50m)

Results

19-year-old Rafaela Azevedo made some waves over the weekend while racing at her Portuguese National Team Evaluation Competition.

Contesting the women’s 50m back, the teen powered her way to a winning effort of 28.43. Not only did that check-in as the only sub-30 second result of the entire field, but her outing tied her own Portuguese national record in the event, matching the 28.43 she put up herself around this same time last year at the Lisbon International Meeting.

Azevedo went on to claim the 100m back national title here as well, capturing gold in 1:02.39. She owns the national record in that sprint with the 1:01.17 she logged just this past December.

The teen also owns the 100m back and 200m back national records in the short course format.

Azevedo is the reigning European Junior Championships bronze medalist in the 100m back and also raced at the 2019 FINA World Junior Championships, making the women’s 50m and 100m back finals.