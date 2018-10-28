Quadarella’s Coach Minotti Earns “Coach Of The Year” Italian Award

Christian Minotti, coach of the three times European Champion Simona Quadarella, has won the Italian Award “Coach of the year”.

The announcement today during the final day of work of the National Conference of the coaches, which took place in Fiuggi.

Minotti is a former Italian swimmer.

He partecipate to the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney and 2004’s Athens.

Among the titles won in his career are:

bronze in the 1500m free at the 2002 World Short Course Championships

Silver in 1500 at 2002 World Championships in Berlin;

Bronze in the 1500 free at 2003 World Short Course Championships in Riesa

8 gold medals at National Champion

World Cup: two first places, one second place and two third places.

Since 2007 he coached the youth team of the Aniene Rowing Club where emerge the talent of Simona Quadarella.

Christian Minotti guide her to the finals of the 800 and 1500 free at 2016 European Championships in London.

In 2017 World Championships in Budapest, Quadarella won her first international medal, bronze in the 800 free.

At the 2018 European Championship Christian Minotti‘s athlete Simona Quadarella won gold medal in 400-800-1500 free.

Important intervention at the opening of the conference of the President of LEN and Italian Swimming Federation, Paolo Barelli .

Barelli, expressing full satisfaction with the results of the last European Championship:

“the ability to be a team in the federation, regional committees and societies” and to promote aquatic disciplines making the events on the ground “aggregating and emulation” up to “youth championships, organized with the same attention to the absolute, which represent a model in season and aim to increase the level of the whole movement” ( source Federnuoto).