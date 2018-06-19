Psych Sheets for 2018 Mission Viejo Fran Crippen Memorial Released

2018 TYR Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions

June 21st-24th, 2018

Mission Viejo, California

LCM (50m) Meet

Psych Sheets

Note: Friday and Saturday’s events are flighted into “A” and “B” sessions in the morning. Sunday’s events are not.

The 2018 TYR Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions, the meet with the longest name in the west, will return this weekend to the newly-renovated Marguerite Aquatic Center in Mission Viejo, California with a stacked field of national and international competitors.

Of major interest will be a number of young Chinese swimmers participating in the meet. Though we don’t know exactly which ones are training out of Mission Viejo full-time, we do know that new Nadadores coach Mark Schubert has been training a group of Chinese swimmers alongside his duties as the club’s new head coach.

Among the Chinese participants in this weekend’s meet will be 16-year old distance phenom Li Bingjie, who is entered in the 200, 400, 800 and 1500 free. Among her exploits this season in American meets is a 4:06 in the 400 free in January at the Austin stop of the Pro Swim Series. She’s currently the World Junior Record holder in the 400 free in SCM (3:59.14).

Men’s 19-year old distance swimmer Qiu Ziao is also entered in the meet, as the top seed in the 400, 800, and 1500 free. We couldn’t find any evidence of the seed times he’s entered with, specifically the 15:00.00 in the 1500 free, and all are round numbers, so it is to be assumed that the entry times are not real.

Among the highlights of the domestic field is U.S. National Teamer Katie McLaughlin, who trained with Mission Viejo through high school but currently attends Cal. She’s entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 back, and 400 IM. That means she won’t be swimming any butterfly races: the events where she’s done her damage nationally and internationally, and where she’s the Meet Record holder over 200 meters.

Also travelling down from the bay area is Stanford swimmer Ella Eastin, who is the defending champion, and fastest-swimmer-ever, in the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She’s the pre-season favorite for NCAA Swimmer of the Year in 2019, and will swim the 200 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 50 free this weekend in Mission Viejo.

Other Noteworthy Attendees: