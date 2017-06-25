Pro Life of an Olympic Swimmer – The Jacob Pebley Brand

Jacob Pebley has emerged as one of the most elite backstrokers in the world, and he’s serious about building his brand–his pro career.

While the Pebley brand is there, authentic in his case, getting the word out is a full-time job. Most in the swimming family (Swamily) know him for his humble, easy going attitude–even being a little shy. While that’s the real Jacob Pebley, who goes by “Pebbs” or Pebbles,” potential corporate partners, especially those outside of swimming, do not know it. Pebbs has been working on that.

The video, “Life of an Olympic Swimmer – Jacob Pebley,” gives viewers and corporate partners an inside glimpse of the journey that many Olympians and Olympic hopefuls go through, in and outside of the pool. The video highlights his personality, and that he was well sought after by swim suit companies. He officially signed a professional contract with TYR Sport. In addition, the video shows his popularity in the local Oregon community. Pebbs was a natural fit for non-swimming brands like Portland Gear (apparel) and Bliss Nut Butter (health and wellness). Oregon has always been close to Jacob’s heart, as he often enjoys trips to the Rogue River with his family and even chose that location to propose to his long time girlfriend, Nikki.

How Pebbs has been crafting his pro career is worth noting and following. The video is effective, and merely one piece of his engagement plan, which includes personalized newsletters, press releases, swim clinics and charity appearances. While many athletes rely on their ad partners to manage their messaging and marketing, Pebbs has taken on the responsibly with professional support behind the scenes. How this will impact his ability to earn a living and support his training is curial on the long haul toward Tokyo 2020.

Growing up in the small town of Corvallis, Oregon, Jacob began to make a name for himself on the National Jr Team, training for club coach Rick Guenther. He swam at Cal Berkeley under Dave Durden and Yuri Sugiyama, training with many of the best swimmers in the world.

Watch Jacob this week at U.S. World Trials in Indianapolis as he fights for his sport on USA Swimming 2017 World Championship Team.