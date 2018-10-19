Preparing Your Baby for Swim Lessons

It’s normal to feel uneasy about enrolling your infant in swim classes. However, there are many benefits of baby swimming and tips to help ease the process.

Studies have shown that spending time in the pool can help your baby developmentally. It can help them become more self-reliant, improve coordination, and help build muscles. Being in the water engages your baby’s brain in a unique way. They naturally begin to kick and smack the water once they are immersed. These motions will help strengthen your baby both inside and out, as well as build confidence.

In some cases, the longer you wait to introduce your baby to the pool, the more fearful and negative about swimming they can become. Younger children are also less resistant to floating on their backs which is a key lifesaving strategy that we teach. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), drowning is a leading cause of death among children and toddlers. This is why it’s so important that even the youngest babies be taught safety skills that could potentially save their lives.

