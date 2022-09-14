Practice + Pancakes: Sandpipers Elite Group “Sprints” 7300 IM/Fly Workout

While I was in Las Vegas earlier this month, I had to go witness a practice with the Sandpipers of Nevada for myself. It did not disappoint.

First off, let’s break down this top group (specifically, who I had the pleasure of getting pancakes with after this practice)

Katie Grimes – 2020 Olympian, 2022 World Champs silver medalist (400 IM, 1500 Free), #1 Recruit in Class of 2024

Bella Sims – 2020 Olympian (silver in 800 free relay), 2022 World Champion (800 free relay), #1 Recruit in Class of 2023

Claire Weinstein – 2022 World Champion (800 Free Relay)

Ilya Kharun – #3 Recruit in Class of 2023, Multiple time Jr national champion

Macky Hodges – NAG & National High School record holder, CIF Champion, ‘Best of the Rest’ in Class of 2023

Dillon Wright – Top 8 Finisher at 2022 Jr National OW 7.5k

This (plus a few others) is who was in the pool, all at one time, swimming this workout. I don’t think Ron would agree, but according to the athletes, this 7,300-yard workout was their “sprint” practice for the week. The main set was:

3x (descend by round)

50 fly @ :45

100 fly-back @ 1:30

150 fly-back-breast @2:15

200 IM @ 3:00

3×100 fly @ 1:40 (descend by 100)

16×25 Variable Sprint

Easy/Fast Fast/Easy All Easy FAST

5×100 Back OTB FAST

My favorite part about this workout was the banter. You can tell that while these kids put in *serious* work, Ron fosters an environment where they can still be their goofy selves and have fun with swimming and each other during workouts. Example: between sets, you can hear the argument about the origin of baby carrots.