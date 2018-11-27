Practice + Pancakes: Northwestern Runs 4 Different Workouts in 1 Morning

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

Just north of the windy city of Chicago, SwimSwam ventured to Evansville, Illinois, the hometown of Northwestern University. Fresh off the B1G/ACC challenge meet, the wildcats were right back into the swing of things on this Tuesday morning, running a whopping 4 different workouts in the span of 6-9am.

Starting on the pool deck at 6am was the Distance group (workout #1).

D group had a dryland/core workout followed by a 100-120 minute water workout. The workout started long, but actually by the end the D group was doing almost as much speed work as anyone else that day.

After everyone else lifted from 6-7am (don’t have that paper workout, but it is workout #2), the rest of the team got in the water. For the women, this was their only workout of the day, so they were in from 7-9am (workout #3).

They started off with a killer pace set, and ended with power and buckets.

Last of all, their was the non distance men who were in for some quick power from 7-8am (workout #4) ahead of their 2nd practice that afternoon.

They got in some work with socks as well as buckets, waking up the nervous system and getting them ready for speed. And most important of all, they had their priorities straight for the day.