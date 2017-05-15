Photo Vault: 2017 CIF-SS Division 2 Championships

CIF SOUTHERN SECTION DIVISION 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Prelims- Friday, May 12th
  • Finals- Saturday, May 13th
  • Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)
All photos by Anne Lepesant, from CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships on May 13, 2017.

Alexandra Crisera, Mira Costa

Taylor Ault, Sonora

Jacob Mullin, South Pasadena

Mikki Thompson, Ayala

Trenton Julian, Glendale

Eva Merrell, Crean Lutheran

Andrew Koustik, Calvary Chapel

Alexis Margett, Glendora

Hunter Ingram, Foothill

Dash Farr, Villa Park

Tenny Chong, Arcadia

Elise Garcia of Crean Lutheran

Courtney Tseng, Sunny Hills

Foothill boys 2017 CIF-SS D2 champions

Crean Lutheran girls 2017 CIF-SS D2 champions

