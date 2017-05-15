Photo Vault: 2017 CIF-SS Division 2 Championships

All photos by Anne Lepesant, from CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships on May 13, 2017.
Alexandra Crisera, Mira Costa
Taylor Ault, Sonora
Jacob Mullin, South Pasadena
Mikki Thompson, Ayala
Trenton Julian, Glendale
Eva Merrell, Crean Lutheran
Andrew Koustik, Calvary Chapel
Alexis Margett, Glendora
Hunter Ingram, Foothill
Dash Farr, Villa Park
Tenny Chong, Arcadia
Elise Garcia of Crean Lutheran
Courtney Tseng, Sunny Hills
Foothill boys 2017 CIF-SS D2 champions
Crean Lutheran girls 2017 CIF-SS D2 champions
About Anne Lepesant
Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …
