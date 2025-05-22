Pepperdine Gains Futures Finalist Sophia Blietz For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

California native Sophia Blietz will stay in-state to continue her swimming career at Pepperdine University in the fall of 2025. Blietz currently attends Santa Clarita Christian School and competes for the Canyons Aquatic Club.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career as a Division 1 swimmer at Pepperdine University. I am so thankful that God has opened this door and I couldn’t feel more blessed for my parents who have shown never ending love and support. I would also like to thank Coach Kyle and my teammates at Canyons Aquatic Club for the most memorable 13 years I could have asked for and for pushing me to be my best. Finally, I would like to thank Coach Ellie and Coach Dan for this wonderful opportunity and for making this dream come true! GO WAVES!!! 🧡🌊”

Blietz recently competed in the 2025 CIF State Championship (SCY), where she swam the 100 back and posted a lifetime best of 56.52.

Earlier in May, Blietz captured two titles at the CIF-SS Division 4 Championship, winning the 100 fly (57.45) and the 100 back (56.86). The year prior, she posted her lifetime best in the 100 fly (57.24), placing 1st at the championship. She also placed 1st in the 100 back (56.85).

In March 2025, Blietz competed at the Speedo Sectionals in Oceanside (SCY), where she recorded a lifetime best of 2:03.14 in the 200 back, placing 13th. Her time qualifies her for the Futures Championship in Sacramento.

A couple of months earlier, in January, Blietz posted her fastest 200 fly time of 2:06.57 during prelims at the CA RMDA Road to LA Senior Meet (SCY). At that meet, finals were held in long course meters. She placed 12th in the 200 fly final with a time of 2:28.82. Along with racing in other events, she captured two 1st-place finishes at the meet, winning the 50 back (31.22) and the 200 back (2:22.27).

Blietz posted her fastest times in the 500 free (5:08.93) and 1000 free (10:33.05) at the 2023 CA RMDA Kevin B. Perry Prelims (SCY). She also recorded a lifetime best of 2:11.38 in the 200 IM.

Competing in long course events, Blietz reached the finals at the 2024 Futures Championship in Sacramento, finishing 12th in the 200 back (2:23.52), 20th in the 100 back (1:06.75), and 31st in the 200 fly (2:25.18).

Top Yard Times

100 Back – 56.52

200 Back – 2:03.14

100 Fly – 57.24

200 Fly – 2:06.57

500 Free – 5:08.93

1000 Free – 10:33.05

Pepperdine University has a Division 1 mid-major swimming program in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) conference. The team placed 1st at the 2025 women’s conference championships.

Blietz has the potential to make a significant impact on the team upon arrival in several events. Her fastest times in the 100 back and 200 back would have ranked 1st on the team last season, while her 200 fly and 1000 free times would have ranked 2nd.

Blietz will join Ava Taylor and Paige Easton at Pepperdine this fall. Both Taylor and Easton are strong in breaststroke.

