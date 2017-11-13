Penn, Villanova Split Dual

Penn vs Villanova

Saturday, November 13th

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Men

Penn: 186

Villanova: 111

Women

Villanova: 181

Penn: 119

The Penn men’s team and Villanova Women’s team came away with overwhelming victories at their dual meet on Saturday, November 11th. The Penn men only dropped 5 of 16 events, while the Villanova women only dropped 3.

Alexa Fabbri (Villanova performed an impressive triple win meet, taking the 50, 100, and 200 free. Her times of 23.97, 52.09, and 1:50.96 would be Big East Conference leading times, except Fabbri already holds the top times in the conference in those events. Her season bests are 23.63, 51.21, and 1:50.45.

Caitlin Daday (Villanova) also had an impressive double, this one in distance free, taking the 500 in 4:57.42 and the 1000 in 10:11.32. Her 500 time now leads the conference and her 1000 time was just shy of her conference-leading season best of 10:10.73.

Event Winners:

Men:

200 medley relay: Penn (Nicholson, McHugh, DeSomma, Lee), 1:32.77

1000 free: Will Thomas (Penn), 9:28.50

200 free: Jackson O’Dowd (Penn), 1:43.37

100 back: Mark Andrew (Penn), 51.52

100 breast: Boris Yang (Penn), 58.18

200 fly: Hunter Brakovec (Penn), 1:52.94

50 free: Sean Lee (Penn), 20.94

100 free: Sean Lee (Penn), 46.13

200 back: Justin Cucchi (Villanova), 1:53.13

200 breast: Boris Yang (Penn), 2:06.51

500 free: Paul Zou (Penn), 4:38.20

100 fly: Emilio DeSomma (Penn), 50.52

400 IM: Logan Ziegler (Villanova), 4:20.99

200 free relay: Villanova (Kreesmar, Spina, Hoin, Kelley), 1:26.33

1 meter diving: Michael Perra (Villanova), 290.46

3 meter diving: Michael Perra (Villanova), 324.60

Women:

200 medley relay: Villanova(Goodwin, Farley, Niness, Wilson), 1:44.54

1000 free: Caitlin Daday (Villanova), 10:11.32

200 free: Alexa Fabbri (Villanova), 1:50.96

100 back: Darby Goodwin (Villanova), 55.44

100 breast: Heather Farley (Villanova), 1:05.13

200 fly: Nancy Hu (Penn), 2:03.30

50 free: Alexa Fabbri (Villanova), 23.97

100 free: Alexa Fabbri (Villanova), 52.09

200 back: Darby Goodwin (Villanova), 1:59.86

200 breast: Heather Farley (Villanova), 2:22.40

500 free: Caitlin Daday (Villanova), 4:57.42

100 fly: Darby Goodwin (Villanova), 56.04

400 IM: Elise Puditti (Villanova), 4:26.55

200 free relay: Villanova (Fabbri, Routledge, Pidutti, Wilson), 1:35.84

1 meter diving: Madison Perry (Penn), 253.88

3 meter diving: Maggie Heller (Penn), 268.12

Press Release – Penn:

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs completed their first non-conference meet of the season Saturday afternoon, hosting Villanova in the first of five meets at Sheerr Pool on the year. The men’s side picked up its first win of the season over the Wildcats, 186-111, while the women fell 181-119.

PENN MEN 186, VILLANOVA 111

Chris Nicholson, Emilio DeSomma , Colin McHugh and Sean Lee got the Quakers off to a quick start with a first place finish in the 200-yd medley relay to kick off the swimming events with a time of 1:32.77. Will Thomas followed that up with a win in the 1000-yd freestyle (9:28.50), getting to the wall just before teammates Taylor Uselis (9:29.48) and Matt Haigh (9:48.63) as Penn claimed the top three finishers. The 200-yd free event also saw two Quakers finish as the top two when Jackson O’Dowd (1:43.47) outpaced David Hua (1:43.56) to secure another Penn win.

Mark Andrew produced his first win of the 2017-18 competition season in the 100-yd backstroke with a time of 51.52. Freshman Boris Yang followed Andrew’s performance with his first collegiate win, touching the wall first at 58.18 in the 100-yd breaststroke. Yang also went on to take home the top spot in the 200-yd breast later in the meet (2:06.51).

Sean Lee continued his strong start to his Penn career, winning two events for the second straight week. Lee took first at the podium in both the 50 (20.94) and 100-yd free (46.13), while fellow freshman Paul Zou found success in the 500-yd free for his first collegiate win (4:38.20).

The Quakers won a total of 11 events on the day en route to their first dual meet win of the season.

PENN WOMEN 119, VILLANOVA 181

After a few runner-up finishes in the opening swim events, Nancy Hu broke though for the Quakers with a first place finish in the 200-yd butterfly (2:03.30). Virginia Burns placed second in the 200-yd free (1:52.21), while Madison Visco also produced a runner-up finish in the 400-yd individual medley. The Penn women finished the swim events with a second-place finish in the 200 free relay (1:36.30) from the foursome of Kim Phan , Wendy Yang , Quinn Scannell and Burns.

The diving trio of Madison Perry , Maggie Heller and Juliette Pozzuoli built off last Friday’s performance at Columbia, sweeping the first three spots at the podium in both the one-meter and three-meter dive to begin the dual meet. Perry’s score of 253.88 was the top score in the one-meter, while Heller scored a 268.12 to claim first in three-meter.

WHAT’S NEXT

Penn returns to Ivy League play next weekend, hosting Princeton and Cornell in the first Ivy Tri-Meet of the season at Sheerr Pool. The men are set for a 3 p.m. start Friday, while the women get started at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Press Release – Villanova:

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.— The Villanova Men’s and Women’s swimming and diving teams traveled to Philadelphia, Pa. to compete in meet at Penn. The women’s team topped Penn 181-119 while the men came up short, 186-111.

“I was real impressed with how our men and women raced today. The backend speed showed it’s face today and that is something we have been emphasizing. I’m happy with how our student-athletes closed their races,” Swimming head coach Rick Simpson said.

Darby Goodwin continued to dominate in the 100 and 200 back as she swam to two first place finishes. Goodwin broke a three-year-old Penn pool record in the 200 back with a time of 1:59.86. She also helped the 200-free relay squad break a pool record with a time of 1:34.84. Other swimmers in that relay were Alex Fabbri, Milly Routledge, and Elise Pidutti.

“Darby Goodwin once again continues her record braking ways. I was great great to see her to get time to under 2 minutes,” Simpson said.

Caitlin Daday continued to have strong performances as she took home a pair of first place finishes. Fabbri also swam to a first-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 52.09.

J.P. Naughton earned a fourth-place finish in the 1,000 free in a time of 10:07.58. He also helped the 200-free relay team to second place. Stephen Krecsmar had a top three finish in the 200 free, came in fourth in the 100 fly, and helped the 200-free relay team to a first-place finish. Justin Cucchi touched the first in the 200 back for the first time this season in a time of 1:53.13.

Michael Perra had the best score of the meet (324.60) to earn first place in the 3-meter dive. This is the first time he has topped the leaderboard this season.

“Mike Perra was key in our men’s diving. He came within 10 points of qualifying for the NCAA Zone meet,” Simpson said.

This was the last meet of the fall season for the Wildcats. They will return to action in January for the spring slate.